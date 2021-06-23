Home Business Wire $6.6 Billion Worldwide Production Printers Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of...
$6.6 Billion Worldwide Production Printers Industry to 2027 – Impact Analysis of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Production Printers – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Production Printers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Color, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monochrome segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR

The Production Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

  • Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
  • Canon Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • EFI Elecronics Corporation
  • Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
  • Inca Digital Printers Ltd. (Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd)
  • Konica Minolta, Inc.
  • Miyakoshi Co., Ltd.
  • Miyakoshi Printing Machinery Co.,Ltd.
  • Ricoh Company Ltd
  • Xerox Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eti5nn

