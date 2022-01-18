5G Networks Continue to Enhance Wireless Capabilities

New 5G Americas white paper provides comprehensive overview update for 5G and 4G LTE networks

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With 5G global connections now exceeding 438 million, 5G networks are well on their way towards becoming the dominant global standard for wireless cellular communications. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest comprehensive annual overview of 5G and 4G LTE networks entitled, “Cellular Communications in a 5G Era.”

Said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, “After three years of 5G network deployments, the industry is moving toward the enhancement phase of this generation of wireless cellular. These networks are beginning to change the technology landscape for new applications with their high data speeds and very low latencies.”

“Cellular Communications in a 5G Era” is an annual update to previous versions, which provides a complete overview and reference source for 5G and 4G LTE networks to date, which had been created by Rysavy Research. Topics in this white paper include:

Overview of 5G’s impact and intensifying role on networks and industries

and intensifying role on networks and industries Statistics demonstrating how 5G is the fastest growing generation of cellular wireless technology ever deployed

demonstrating how 5G is the fastest growing generation of cellular wireless technology ever deployed Factors impacting 5G network rollout, including architecture, spectrum, standards, and technologies

network rollout, including architecture, spectrum, standards, and technologies Updates on 5G and 4G LTE enhancement timelines

enhancement timelines Discussion of 5G use cases across different vertical industries, including smart cities, manufacturing, automotive, and many more

across different vertical industries, including smart cities, manufacturing, automotive, and many more Further details on improvements in voice, industrial IoT , and public safety services

Additionally, the white paper covers updated developments on spectrum use and availability, cellular V2X communications, key supporting technologies like fixed wireless access, virtualization, cloud-native, open RAN, and edge networking, as well as AI and machine learning.

According to Brian Daly, 5G Americas working group leader and Assistant Vice President, Standards & Industry Alliances for AT&T: “The sheer flexibility of 5G wireless cellular networks will continue to drive innovative use cases. More 5G capabilities will emerge as key enabling technologies and standardized 5G radio and core network architecture are developed, bringing about new use cases to many industry verticals.”

For a look at previous comprehensive updates on 5G and 4G LTE networks, take a look at: “Global 5G: Rise of a Transformational Technology.”

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM.

Contacts

5G Americas



Viet Nguyen



+1 206 218 6393



Viet.Nguyen@5GAmericas.org