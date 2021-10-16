5G LLC – Where Real Estate and Technology Converge

ROCKWALL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We are proud to announce that 5G LLC has become the largest Aggregator of Class A and B, Institutional Real Estate in the nation for rooftop wireless adoption. With over 26,000 Commercial Real Estate properties under multi-year exclusive arrangement and an additional 65,000 properties recently added to pipeline, 5G LLC has developed a technology marketplace that serves real estate owners, tenants, and the wireless carriers. CRE owners have embraced partnering with 5G LLC as next generation wireless deployments are positioned to be one of the largest allocators of incremental rent roll in the US over the next 5 years.

5G LLC, based out of Rockwall, TX, is a communications infrastructure company facilitating the integration of commercial real estate into wireless carrier networks. Rooftops represent a cost-effective solution for rapid and capital efficient 5G deployment as Carriers can utilize existing commercial real estate located in heavily trafficked areas. Our Portfolio Approach to site analysis shortens network deployment time while helping Carriers improve network quality and resource planning.

As the prime aggregator of strategic rooftops, 5G LLC is focusing on locations of traffic and size to address the needs of technology deployments in the complex 5G environment. 5G LLC has significant majority in the marketspace for: multifamily, retail, office, and industrial segments across the US, with the momentum to attract a significant remainder of the market to a proven mutually beneficial solution.

Through exclusive portfolio wide agreements 5G LLC represents the Institutional Real Estate space with:

Residential – 3 of the Top 5 and 50% of the Top 20 owners

Commercial/Office – 3 of the Top 5

Retail – 5G LLC is the Single largest Retail Rooftop provider in the US

Healthcare – 2 of the Top 5 healthcare owners and the largest hospitals in the nation

The largest portfolio of iconic and institutional buildings in NYC and surrounding areas

Significant assets and distribution in the top 30 cities nationwide

Since launching our business in 2020, our approach has been validated by some of the most prestigious commercial real estate owners and operators in the US, as well as the incumbent and next generation wireless carriers. 5G LLC produces a win for both building owners and the carriers with a proven ability to achieve competitive rents for both. Our team is built with the knowledge of both CRE and the carrier business, the experience of building out cell networks and the trust and credibility with both parties to execute this plan. 5G LLC handles everything from start to finish, including the maintenance and upgrade cycles with trained telecom expertise. By using 5G LLC, real estate owners are now armed with the experts to grow and protect the real estate assets while creating meaningful long-term value.

5G LLC’s real estate “rooftops” allow carriers to quickly deploy the thousands of new 5g cell sites needed to densify their networks. Given the reduced antenna heights associated with 5g technology, building rooftops provide an ideal solution. Historically these site leases went to the benefit of tower operators, but now major institutional commercial real estate owners working with 5G LLC are better positioned for Carriers to achieve a faster, more efficient solution for their wireless real estate requirements. 5G LLC is the premier aggregator of wireless-friendly landlords wanting and willing to transact.

5G LLC is the largest US based pure play in the rooftop cell site leasing business at scale. In 2021, we have increased in size of real estate by 5x and increased personnel by 7x. We will be transitioning to our new HQ location due to our rapid expansion November 1st in Rockwall, TX.

Contacts

Matt Davis



CEO



Phone: 469-847-3358



contact@5gllc.net

www.5gllc.net

5G LLC

2701 Sunset Ridge Dr. Suite 700



Rockwall TX, 75032