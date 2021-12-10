5G LLC Expands ‘High Tech’ Rooftop Portfolio With Tharaldson Hospitality Management

Hotels Located in High-Density Metropolitan Areas From Coast to Coast

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–5G LLC is excited to announce an exclusive multi-year marketing agreement with Tharaldson Hospitality Management, an operator of award-winning business class hotels, that will facilitate the potential installation of 5G cell sites on the rooftops of Tharaldson Hospitality Management properties. Through the agreement with 5G LLC, Tharaldson Hospitality Management seeks to bolster the value of its rooftop portfolio by turning the dead space on its urban and suburban rooftops into revenue. 5G LLC sees Tharaldson Hospitality Management as an incredible fit for placing 5G equipment on-site, bringing significant property revenue without capital expenditure. The 5G solution could result in generating significant incremental rent rolls, building meaningful capped value without encumbering the buildings while providing a cutting-edge amenity to Tharaldson Hospitality Management tenants and communities.

Aimee Fyke, Chief Operating Officer for Tharaldson Hospitality Management said, “Tharaldson Hospitality is excited to partner with 5G LLC to identify potential hotel sites that could host 5G cell phone towers. 5G networks are in great demand and the additional revenue stream that we could realize through this partnership is exciting!”

“We are excited to partner with Tharaldson Hospitality and bring 5G connectivity to as many of their assets as possible. They have a unique hotel portfolio across 19 states which we know the various 5G providers will be very interested in reviewing,” said Jason Lind, Executive Vice President, 5G LLC.

5G LLC’s “rooftops” allow carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. The rooftop opportunity now exists because the physics of 5G requires a 5-fold increase in cell site density and allows for lower cell antenna heights, making commercial real estate an ideal “cell tower” site. In addition, 5G presents the opportunity to ensure the availability of an amenity that is rapidly becoming an absolute necessity for commercial tenants. 5G promises more connected devices, faster speeds and highly resilient service levels driving new business sectors like connected vehicles, healthcare, gadgets, and public transportation. 5G LLC’s executive carrier and high-tech relationships provide Tharaldson Hospitality Management with the potential to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments.

About Tharaldson Hospitality Management

Tharaldson Hospitality Management LLC operates a portfolio of award-winning business class hotels under franchise license agreements with Marriott International, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Intercontinental Hotels Group and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Their goal is to maximize the operational quality and financial performance of their hotels, grow market share and enhance the performance of their hotels through the constant pursuit of superior levels of quality, efficiency, and service. THM currently manages 79 hotels across 19 states. For more info, visit tharaldsonhm.com.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC is bridging the gap between institutional and corporate owners of commercial real estate portfolios and technology providers including wireless carriers through cutting-edge solutions and services. 5G LLC’s mission is to work closely with the CRE environment and Technology providers to deliver substantial new rent roll, cost efficiencies, and amenity benefits resulting in higher NOI and capped value at no capital expense to the real estate owners. To find out more, visit www.5gllc.net and follow 5G LLC on LinkedIn.

