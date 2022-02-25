5G LLC and Aon Unlock New Sources of Capital and Technology Benefits for Building Owners

A 5G Collaboration That Delivers Results with Rooftop Technology

ROCKWALL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–5G is creating a seismic opportunity for real-estate owners. 5G LLC, the largest US marketing and management company for 5G technology solutions, and Aon, a leading global professional services firm, are helping clients harness the growth of 5G infrastructure and capture new revenue. Together, 5G LLC and Aon are working with some of the largest institutional and private real estate owners in the world, with thousands of properties and portfolios under agreement. “As businesses around the world become increasingly reliant on technology, bringing innovative ideas and solutions to our clients is critical to their continued growth,” said James Trainor, Senior Vice President, Cyber Solutions, Aon.

5G LLC and Aon Deliver Innovative Solutions Together to Help Clients Access Capital

5G wireless deployments on existing building rooftops are positioned to be one of the largest allocators of lease revenue for building owners in the United States over the next five years. 5G LLC is creating a reliable on-ramp to install, manage and optimize the technology and revenue streams. “Aon is thrilled to provide this innovative solution to our clients, so they can access a new source of revenue from rooftop leases and additional Net Operating Income,” said Kevin Madden, Real Estate Leader at Aon. 5G LLC and Aon will also help building owners usher in a range of reliable amenities and faster 5G connectivity that consumers are expecting, which will also help address the digital divide in underserved communities.

5G Is a Significant Growth Opportunity

The collaboration will help deliver new solutions in 5G connectivity. 5G LLC is the leading provider of connectivity technology solutions for the real estate industry, bridging the divide between technology and Real Estate. Rick Varnell, SVP, 5G LLC, says “5G LLC is delighted to have a firm such as Aon participate in our client success and deliver innovation in ways that are only possible with this kind of collaboration. This is an entirely new Rent Roll when structured appropriately and managed through the life of the agreement. Real Estate owners run the risk of missing out on amenity benefits, significant revenue, or getting unfavorable terms if they aren’t partnered with the right thought leaders who have negotiated with wireless carriers and can navigate the process from beginning to end. That’s where this relationship shines.” For more information, please visit 5gllc.net. For more information about Aon, please visit aon.com.

About 5G LLC

5G LLC allows carriers to quickly deploy and expand the newest technology to meet the dramatic increase in demand of required cell sites. 5G LLC allows building owners to become an immediate on-ramp to the carrier’s national deployments. Building owners receive a long-term revenue stream from transforming their rooftops into a technology-rich environment, that directly impacts Net Operating Income, and provides the backbone for essential amenities and services.

Contacts

Matt Davis



CEO



Phone: 469-847-3358



contact@5gllc.net

www.5gllc.net