5G Basebands Capture 70 Percent Revenue Share in Q3 2021, Says Strategy Analytics

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Baseband—According to Strategy Analytics, the global cellular baseband market grew 23.3 percent to $8.15 billion in Q3 2021, a new all-time record for the market.





According to this Strategy Analytics’ Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, “Baseband Market Share Tracker Q3 2021: 5G Basebands Capture 70 Percent Revenue Share“, Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung LSI, Unisoc and Intel captured the top-five cellular baseband revenue share spots in Q3 2021.

Qualcomm maintained its baseband market share leadership with a 55 percent revenue share, followed by MediaTek with 29 percent and Samsung LSI with 9 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, “For the fourth straight quarter, Qualcomm shipped more than 100 million 5G basebands in Q3 2021. The company prioritized premium and high-tier basebands due to capacity constraints, and this move paid off. Qualcomm’s baseband revenue grew 57 percent year-on-year in Q3 2021. The company continued to benefit from HiSilicon‘s exit, 5G iPhones and Android 5G price-tier expansion. Strategy Analytics believes that the 5G cycle is still in an early-stage and Qualcomm is well situated to improve its baseband volume and revenue in 2022 with the help of increased foundry capacity.”

Mr. Kundojjala continued, “MediaTek’s 5G Dimensity baseband shipments grew three-fold in Q3 2021, thanks to its broad Chinese customer base. The increased mix of 5G basebands helped MediaTek register 60 percent growth in its baseband ASPs. Unisoc, on the other hand, continued its recovery and posted 74 percent growth in its LTE shipments, driven by competitive products and tier-1 design-wins. Strategy Analytics believes that Unisoc is primed to take LTE share from MediaTek in 2022 as the latter shifts its focus to 5G.”

