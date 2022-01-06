5G Americas Names T-Mobile’s Neville Ray as Incoming Chairman

Ericsson’s Barbara Baffer Re-Elected as Treasurer

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wireless cellular industry trade association, 5G Americas, today announced Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile USA has been chosen to serve as Chairman of the 5G Americas Board of Governors for 2022. Barbara Baffer, Vice President of Government and Industry Relations for Ericsson has been re-elected to the role of Treasurer.

“As a dynamic leader in the wireless industry, Neville reprises his role as Chairman of our trade association and we look forward to his experienced stewardship,” said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas.

Neville Ray is T-Mobile’s President of Technology, responsible for the management and development of T-Mobile’s wireless network, the company’s information technology services, and technology operations. With more than 30 years of experience building and operating wireless networks in the US and around the world, Ray is widely recognized for his leadership in the telecommunications industry. Ray has been a member of the 5G Americas Board for more than 11 years and previously served two multi-year terms as Chairman.

Said Ray, “With three years of global commercial 5G network deployments behind us, the industry looks ahead to even more growth powering new experiences for consumers and transforming industries. 5G Americas will continue to play a strategic role, addressing key opportunities in technology innovation, spectrum and new use cases for 5G.”

Barbara Baffer has been with Ericsson for 30 years working in a number of different roles and is currently the Vice President of Government & Industry Relations, where she is focused on Ericsson’s regulatory and legislative advocacy efforts as well as leading the government and industry relations team and activities in Washington DC.

Baffer added, “It’s an honor to be named as Treasurer once again by my peers in the wireless industry, as we continue to navigate through challenging times in the world economy. 5G Americas remains committed to progressing mobile communications for the benefit of people throughout the Americas.”

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas’ website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include Airspan Networks Inc., Antel, AT&T, Ciena, Cisco, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Liberty Latin America, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, VMware, and WOM.

