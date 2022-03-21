59th Design Automation Conference Opens the Annual I LOVE DAC Campaign

Don’t miss DAC in San Francisco with Free Access to Exhibitors, Keynotes, SKYTalks, Pavilion Panels and Design on Cloud Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#59thDAC—Cliosoft, Empyrean Technology and Menta are sponsoring the 14th annual complimentary three-day pass to the 59th Design Automation Conference (DAC). DAC is the premier conference devoted to the design and automation of electronics and system on chip. The conference offers outstanding training, education, exhibits and networking opportunities for designers, researchers, tool developers and vendors.

The “I LOVE DAC” pass provides access to four Keynotes, three SKYTalks, the DAC Pavilion, Design on Cloud Pavilion, and exhibits. The I LOVE DAC pass grants access to attend the in-person event being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, July 10 -14, 2022 co-located with SEMICON West at Moscone North and South, July 12-15.

The I LOVE DAC pass includes complimentary entry to:

Exhibits on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (July 11-13, 2022)

Four Keynotes, three SKYTalks (mini-Keynotes) and three Tech Talks

DAC Pavilion industry panel discussions and analyst reviews

Poster Gladiator battle sessions (Monday-Wednesday)

Design on Cloud Pavilion sessions and cloud training on Wednesday.

I LOVE DAC registration is now open through June 10, 2022. The 2022 edition of the collectable I LOVE DAC button can be picked up at the following booths: Cliosoft #1531, Empyrean Technology # 2511, Menta #1346 or the DAC Pavilion.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and is supported by ACM’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA) and IEEE’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA).

