59% of Global Employees Are Brand New to International Collaboration

As companies lean on international work, workers face hurdles with time zones, languages, and cultural barriers, according to Capterra’s Collaboration and Productivity Survey of over 6,400 global employees.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Workplace dynamics are shifting as more employees navigate the complexities of international collaboration. Capterra’s latest survey reveals that more than half of employees who collaborate internationally are new to it, and many are facing difficulties.





The survey of nearly 6,500 global workers indicates that while the move towards international collaboration offers diverse perspectives and innovations, it also presents notable hurdles. Employees cite volatile work hours (44%), language barriers (42%), and cultural misunderstandings (33%) as key issues impacting efficiency and cohesion. Nearly all (86%) respondents agree that software is making collaboration easier.

“As companies grow their workforce abroad, they need to recognize that having virtual meeting software doesn’t solve all of the problems with international collaboration,” says Brian Westfall, principal HR analyst at Capterra. “HR leaders and project managers alike need to be cognizant of the differences in time, language, and culture that can impact how employees across country lines work together.”

Addressing these challenges requires multifaceted solutions. For instance, while employees in the U.S. report the largest average time difference with their co-workers (seven hours), those in Japan and Australia express the greatest dissatisfaction with meeting times (69% and 74%, respectively). Employers with a presence in the APAC region might consider alternating meeting times to accommodate various time zones.

To mitigate language barriers, real-time translation tools have become indispensable, facilitating clearer communication, and reducing misunderstandings during meetings. There are also other improvements that teams can implement to mitigate language barriers during meetings. Over half (62%) of employees work with colleagues who speak different native languages than them, and out of those, only 38% say presentations are always accompanied by visual aids for non-native speakers.

Navigating cultural differences is arguably more complex and unpredictable. For example, employees in Brazil believe the top goal of meetings is to plan, while those in the U.K. believe the top goal of meetings is to be productive. Nearly all (87%) employees in India say their company culture directly affects how they work, compared to only 57% of employees in Mexico.

While 86% of survey respondents feel their country is well represented in their company culture, this drops to as low as 64% among employees in Japan. This discrepancy suggests the importance of inclusive programs, like employee resource groups, to ensure all employees feel connected.

As businesses continue to navigate the globalization of work, the findings from Capterra’s survey serve as a crucial guide to achieve organizational goals. For detailed insights and more information on overcoming global collaboration, visit Capterra.com.

