54% Of Americans Say They Plan to Travel More Compared to Last Year; 70% Are Adjusting Their Plans Due to Economic Pressures

New data from VacationRenter breaks down the top trends and destinations for holiday and winter travel

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VacationRenter, a meta-search travel platform, has released new data showcasing the hottest travel trends and destinations for the 2023 holiday and extended winter season. Holiday travel will look different this year, but all signs point to a busy upcoming winter season, with 54% of Americans planning to travel more than last year.




Here are key data points from the survey and VacationRenter’s data:

Economic Pressures Persist

  • 70% are adjusting their plans due to higher prices or economic pressures
  • 49% have reconsidered vacation plans due to a looming recession or potential layoffs
  • 42% say they have taken on debt to travel

Hot Spots

The most booked destinations for American travelers in the U.S. this holiday season are:

  1. Vail, Colorado
  2. Breckenridge, Colorado
  3. Key West, Florida
  4. Gatlinburg, Tennessee
  5. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Home (Or Not) For the Holidays

  • While 86% will celebrate Thanksgiving with family, 36% say they will also celebrate Friendsgiving
  • Though 56% of Americans will stay with parents or extended family, 31% of travelers plan to book a hotel for Thanksgiving
  • According to VacationRenter’s data, Saturdays (December 23 and 30) are shaping up to be the busiest travel days of the season
  • 52% of Americans plan to hop on a flight over the holidays
  • 32% say they will travel to ring in the New Year

Beating Burnout

When asked to select the top reasons for traveling, Americans shared:

  • 54% are booking trips to relax and rejuvenate
  • 52% want to spend time with family
  • 38% want to explore
  • 36% plan to reduce stress
  • 73% of millennials said they combine work and leisure travel

VacationRenter CEO Heath Hammett commented, “Holiday travel continues to be a priority for most Americans this season despite economic pressures. As we look ahead to 2024, I think it’s a strong indicator for the industry that people will continue spending their money on experiences, with travel remaining a top priority for the foreseeable future.”

Methodology

A national online survey of 1,000 U.S. employed consumers ages 25+ was conducted by VacationRenter. Survey responses were nationally representative of the U.S. population for age, gender, region, and ethnicity.

About VacationRenter

Founded in 2018, VacationRenter brings all rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results. VacationRenter reached over $1 billion in gross bookings just two years after launch, making it the fastest-growing vacation rental search engine at the time. VacationRenter continues to refine its platform to offer extensive options that cater to the preferences of today’s travelers.

For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

