4Labs Digital Launches as Independent Web3 Digital Marketing Agency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–4Labs Digital today announced its debut as an independent Web3 digital marketing agency, marking a significant milestone in the marketing landscape for the digital asset industry. 4Labs Digital launches as a spinoff from Wachsman, a globally recognized strategic communications agency. Jay Cassano, the former Chief Growth Officer at Wachsman and ex-CEO of Cointelegraph, will spearhead 4Labs Digital as its Chief Executive Officer.





Establishing its expertise during a successful incubation period with Wachsman, 4Labs Digital is now prepared to expand its services independently. While maintaining a collaborative relationship with Wachsman, the new agency aims to offer a specialized suite of digital marketing services, focusing particularly on the burgeoning Web3 sector.

Jay Cassano remarked on the company’s inception: “The launch of 4Labs Digital is a pivotal step in addressing the escalating demand for specialized digital marketing services within Web3. As the industry grows with an influx of institutional and retail investments, there is a real need for marketing experts who have history in the sector. With my own 10 years in the sector and our team of crypto-native marketers, we are well-poised to meet the needs of clients that traditional marketing firms aren’t prepared to support.”

Benton Yaun, 4Labs Digital’s Chief Strategy Officer and former Director of Digital at Wachsman said: “4Labs Digital is set to cater to the diverse needs of both emerging startups and established Web3 companies. We are a social-first agency that also excels in product marketing, community management, video and graphic design, as well as paid media and performance marketing. We are here to bridge the gap between innovation and market visibility, ensuring our clients stand out in this dynamic environment.”

David Wachsman, CEO of Wachsman, said: “I want to thank Jay and the 4Labs team for their time at Wachsman and congratulate them on this exciting next chapter. Wachsman takes pride in being a platform for incubating new and innovative services that help companies communicate better. I am confident that 4Labs will be instrumental in driving growth in Web3 and other disruptive technologies.”

Since its inception in 2015, Wachsman has evolved from a solo venture to a global organization. Today, its workforce of approximately 150 employees across multiple international locations on three continents plays a crucial role for leading pioneers in finance and technology.

For more information on 4Labs Digital please visit our website.

About 4Labs Digital

4Labs is a digital marketing agency that wins impact for its clients by prioritizing audience loyalty in everything it does. Founded by award-winning journalist Jay Cassano, 4Labs combines expertise in content creation with data-driven strategies to achieve quantifiable results. 4Labs Digital debuts in 2024 with a team of 24 staff across 4 continents, giving their team a global presence uniquely positioned to cater to companies worldwide in the rapidly evolving Web3 industry. www.4labsdigital.com

About Wachsman

Founded in 2015, Wachsman is a leading global strategy and communications firm advising the next generation of companies in Web3, disruptive technologies, fintech and venture capital. With offices across the world in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, London, Dublin, Switzerland, and Singapore, Wachsman has established its position as a trusted advisor to some of the most innovative companies around the world.

For more information, visit www.wachsman.com.

