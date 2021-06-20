4K TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Sharp, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Sony, TCL, Toshiba & More Sales Researched by Save Bubble

Save on 4K TV deals at the Prime Day sale, including early 55-inch & 65-inch TV with HDR & smart TV offers
Best 4K TV deals:
- Save up to 31% on best-selling 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony & more at Amazon – get the best deals on Ultra HD 4K OLED, QLED & LED smart TVs
- Save up to 31% on HDR 4K TVs at Amazon – find the best deals on entry-level, mid-range & high end 4K TVs with HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ & Advanced HDR support
- Save up to $502 on a wide range of 55-inch 4K TVs at Amazon – see current deals on 55-inch class 4K smart TVs from Samsung, TCL, LG, Vizio, Hisense & more
- Save up to $200 on 65-inch class UHD 4K smart TVs at Amazon – check live prices on QLED, OLED & LED displays with HDR, Dolby Vision & more features
- Save up to $300 on Samsung 4K smart TVs at Amazon – click the link for best prices on Samsung QLED & Crystal UHD 4K smart TVs with Alexa built-in, HDR support & more features
- Save up to $330 LG IPS, NanoCell & OLED 4K smart TVs at Amazon – click the link for current deals on 43-inch to 86-inch LG OLED, NanoCell & IPS 4K UHD TVs with webOS, HDR10 & more
- Save on top-selling Sharp 4K TVs at Amazon – find the best deals & discounts on Sharp Aquos 4K smart TVs available in 43 inches, 70 inches & more
- Save up to 35% on top-rated Toshiba 4K TVs at Amazon – check the best deals on Toshiba 43-inch & 50-inch class 4K smart TVs with Dolby Vision & Fire TV
- Save up to 38% on TCL 4K smart Android & Roku TVs at Amazon – see live prices on TCL 4-series, 5-series & 6-series 4K UHD smart Android & Roku TVs with HDR, Dolby Vision & more
- Save up to $602 on Sony 4K UHD smart TVs at Amazon – check the latest deals on 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch & more Sony 4K smart LED & OLED TVs with HDR & Dolby Vision
- Save up to 33% on Vizio 4K TVs at Amazon – get the best deals & discounts on Vizio OLED, P-series, V-series & more top-rated Vizio 4K smart TVs
Compared to older TV units, 4K TV models provide better picture quality that is 4x better than its predecessors. A good HDR 4K TV option is the Vizio P Series Quantum X 2020 that’s available in 65-inch sizes and up. For watching TV shows at home, the Samsung Q80 LED TV is most recommended as LED screens can be kept on all day without the risk of damage. This model is also available in 55-inch, a size that’s perfect for small living rooms. Lastly, LG still leads the list of the best OLED TVs.
