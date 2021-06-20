Home Business Wire 4K TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Sharp, LG, Samsung, Vizio,...
4K TV Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Sharp, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Sony, TCL, Toshiba & More Sales Researched by Save Bubble

di Business Wire

Save on 4K TV deals at the Prime Day sale, including early 55-inch & 65-inch TV with HDR & smart TV offers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals experts are rating the top early 4K TV deals for Prime Day 2021, together with discounts on Sony, TCL, Vizio, Toshiba, LG, Sharp, Samsung & more. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best 4K TV deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare thousands more active and upcoming savings. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Compared to older TV units, 4K TV models provide better picture quality that is 4x better than its predecessors. A good HDR 4K TV option is the Vizio P Series Quantum X 2020 that’s available in 65-inch sizes and up. For watching TV shows at home, the Samsung Q80 LED TV is most recommended as LED screens can be kept on all day without the risk of damage. This model is also available in 55-inch, a size that’s perfect for small living rooms. Lastly, LG still leads the list of the best OLED TVs.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

