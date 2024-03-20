4CRisk.ai Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4crisk–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that 4CRisk.ai was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program.





4CRisk.ai was established in 2020 to bring products leveraging advanced AI techniques to organizations worldwide that have a critical need to connect regulatory and business data. 4CRisk.ai products help organizations gain efficiency and agility, reshaping how they approach security, privacy, compliance and risk management. Customers experience benefits levels of magnitude greater with 4CRisk.ai products, delivering results up to 50 times faster than current manual methods.

4CRisk.ai provides a new generation of AI technologies that use an ensemble of language models specifically trained for the regulatory domain to automate the manual and effort-intensive tasks of risk, regulatory, security, privacy and compliance professionals, providing results in minutes rather than days, and days rather than months. This dramatic decrease in time and effort frees professionals to focus on more strategic concerns.

Unlike other AI tools that rely on generic language models in the public domain, 4CRisk.ai’s new generation of AI technologies uses an ensemble of smaller language models specifically trained for the regulatory domain to automate manual and effort-intensive tasks of front-line and second-line professionals.

Regulatory Research allows compliance professionals to seamlessly search across authoritative sources, including regulators, laws, and standards to gain insights required to build curated rule books applicable to their organizations.

allows compliance professionals to seamlessly search across authoritative sources, including regulators, laws, and standards to gain insights required to build curated rule books applicable to their organizations. Regulatory Change Management allows organizations to proactively keep pace with the velocity of change across all applicable rules, regulations and laws while mitigating compliance risks by aligning policies, procedures and controls with required changes.

allows organizations to proactively keep pace with the velocity of change across all applicable rules, regulations and laws while mitigating compliance risks by aligning policies, procedures and controls with required changes. Compliance Map allows compliance professionals to assess the design efficacy of their compliance program by comparing their external obligations to their internal control environment by matching rulebooks (regulations, rules, and laws) to applicable governance artifacts (policies, procedures, contracts and controls).

allows compliance professionals to assess the design efficacy of their compliance program by comparing their external obligations to their internal control environment by matching rulebooks (regulations, rules, and laws) to applicable governance artifacts (policies, procedures, contracts and controls). Ask ARIA provides up-to-date, highly accurate, contextually relevant answers to complex queries for the front and second line. ARIA analyzes an organization’s documents and laws to answer day-to-day business questions – saving up to 90% of time and effort.

“We are thrilled to accept this coveted award,” commented Venky Yerrapotu, CEO and Co-Founder, 4CRisk.ai. “Businesses spend up to 10% of revenues staying compliant and keeping pace with regulations and standards, with 55% of the spend on human capital – it’s not sustainable. To address these challenges, we offer a modern AI platform supporting the specific needs of regulatory, risk, security, privacy and compliance professionals, revolutionizing the way they work.”

Supradeep Appikonda, Co-Founder and COO, 4CRisk.ai, added: “Our products provide organizations with the opportunity to gain the transformative benefits of AI while operating in a robust and secure cloud environment that incorporates Trustworthy AI and Zero-Trust Security principles. We are delighted to accept this award on behalf of our team with a salute to our customers, who share in this success.”

“We are truly honored to recognize 4CRisk.ai with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

About 4CRisk.ai www.4crisk.ai

4CRisk.ai, a transformative force at the intersection of innovation and compliance, revolutionizes how organizations navigate intricate risk and regulatory landscapes. Established in 2020, 4CRisk.ai products leverage advanced AI techniques to connect regulatory and business data, helping organizations gain efficiency and agility, to reshape how they approach compliance and risk management.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Yo McDonald



+1 343 204 6150



ymcdonald@4crisk.ai

Maria Jimenez



+1 909-529-2737



jmaria@bintelligence.com