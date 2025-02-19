42Crunch Strengthens Strategic Leadership with New Board Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#OWASPAPITop10--42Crunch, a market leader in API security, today announced the appointment of Tansel Ismail and Tushar Kothari to its Board of Directors. 42Crunch is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises increasingly embrace a security-by-design approach to address the vulnerabilities inherent in their APIs. These appointments will help 42Crunch strengthen its strategic leadership to serve the growing demand for robust, secure-by-design, scalable API security for enterprises globally.

Tansel Ismail is a Vice President at Energy Impact Partners (EIP), the lead investor in 42Crunch, with deep expertise in cybersecurity investments across all growth stages. He has partnered with companies like Dragos, Corelight, Attivo Networks (acquired by SentinelOne), and Swimlane, supporting them in scaling from early-stage innovation to global market leadership.

Tushar Kothari is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in cybersecurity and SaaS. Tushar was CEO of Attivo Networks which was sold to Sentinel One for over $600m. He brings a proven track record of driving exponential growth and operational excellence. Kothari has successfully scaled multiple organizations and has held senior commercial leadership roles at companies like Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks, prior to his role at Attivo Networks.

These appointments embody the leadership and expertise that align with our mission at 42Crunch to revolutionize the world of API security," said Jacques Declas, CEO at 42Crunch. “With leading enterprise customers across key market industries and over 1.6 million developers now using 42Crunch, these latest appointments will be instrumental in helping us as we expand our API security leadership position globally.”

"42Crunch is rapidly emerging as the leading API security testing solution, driven by strong adoption across both Fortune 500 enterprises and a vast developer community. The company’s growth reflects the market’s increasing need for security-by-design solutions, and I’m excited to support the team as they continue to scale and redefine API security standards," said Tansel Ismail.

“Effective API security governance is mission critical in today’s business environment,” said Tushar Kothari. “I’m honored to join 42Crunch’s distinguished team at an exciting point. With AI driving increased usage of APIs, 42Crunch is well positioned to help enterprises navigate the risks and challenges of a rapidly evolving market.”

42Crunch enables a standardized approach to API security that automates the enforcement of security compliance across distributed development and security ecosystems. Our API security testing and runtime threat protection services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises and over 1.6 million developers worldwide. The 42Crunch API DevSecOps platform empowers developers to build security from the IDE into the API pipeline and gives application security teams full governance from the CI/CD across the entire API lifecycle. This seamless DevSecOps approach to API security reduces governance costs and accelerates the delivery of secure APIs.

