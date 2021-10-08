3rd Annual HPC-AI Advisory Council and STFC DiRAC Conference Collaboration Explores the UK’s Science Superpower Agenda

2021 UK Conference Explores HPC and AI Domains and Disciplines with Shared Visionary Insights and Breakthrough Works

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—The for community benefit HPC-AI Advisory Council, in collaboration with visionaries from the UK’s Science & Technology Facilities Council (STFC) DiRAC Facility, today announced the 2021 UK Conference will take place, virtually, 13 and 14 October. Hosting from the BST time zone (UTC +1), the second all digital delivery presents a condensed agenda in two (3.5hr) sessions from 14:00-17:30 (BST). The third annual collaboration brings leading experts together, across time zones, for two days of invited talks focused on HPC and AI domains and disciplines. This year’s line-up of thought leaders continue to share visionary insights, breakthrough works and the innovative tools, technologies and techniques that’s importance not only informed the sovereign strategy but will be integral to its success and “transforming great ideas into value, productivity, wellbeing and prosperity.”

Tempering two years of teasers following last month’s DiRAC-3 introduction, the 2021 conference will explore the advanced services powerful capabilities with many of the prestigious institutions and visionaries contributing to and benefiting from its enablement. Day one draws on ExCALIBUR, the legendary undertaking to forge next generation software for priority research fields. Computationally intensive communities, including the UK’s HECBioSim, join fellow Exascale experts to share experiences and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities for solving complex problems. Day two bookends key and emerging trends bringing together barrier breakers from advanced research organizations for provocative insights and predictions on surpassing 1018 processing capabilities before year’s end.

“Collaborating with one of the world’s leading research organization, through an epic reboot, has introduced an astoundingly accomplished community we’re privileged to gather with each year,” said Gilad Shainer, HPC-AI Advisory Council chairman. “This has been an extraordinary year for DiRAC. The conference is not only a reflection of their dedication but a tribute to their success to furthering science.”

“The UK Conference brings research experts together to explore a wide range of pursuits,” said Professor Mark Wilkinson, STFC DiRAC director. “The knowledge gained is applicable to so many aspects of research computing and the expert participation has been so impressive it’s helping bring added visibility to the importance of innovation, as an investment and differentiator, and toward our transformative vision.”

Participation in the 2021 UK Conference requires registration, is open to all interested and free of charge. More details: https://www.hpcadvisorycouncil.com/events/2021/uk-conference/

About DiRAC

The DiRAC (Distributed Research utilizing Advanced Computing) facility is an academic-led and -supervised facility established in 2009, providing specifically designed high performance computational resources for differing needs within its scientific community. Adopting a sound scientific methodology to compute resource design, DiRAC matches machine architecture, algorithm design and requirements of the problems to be solved. The advanced methodology and sound design enables the UK science community to pursue cutting-edge research on a broad range of topics, from simulating the entire evolution of the universe, from the big bang to the present, to modelling the fundamental structure of matter. For more details: www.dirac.ac.uk

About HPC-AI Advisory Council

Founded in 2008, The HPC-AI Advisory Council (HPCAIAC) is a for community benefit organization with over 400 members committed to promoting HPC and AI through education and outreach. Find out more, become a member @ hpcadvisorycouncil.com

Contacts

Press/Media Contact



Brian Sparks



brian@hpcadvisorycouncil.com

+1-408-495-0898