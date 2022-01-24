3Q Digital Named to Ad Age “Best Places to Work” List for Third Consecutive Year

Leading growth marketing agency recognized as top employer; remains committed to fostering environment that empowers and supports employees

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, is honored to announce its recognition in Ad Age’s prestigious Best Places to Work list for the third consecutive year. 3Q Digital ranked #7 in the large company category (201 or more employees). The award, which recognizes the top 50 employers in the North American advertising and marketing industry, highlights 3Q Digital’s ongoing commitment to cultivating an environment where employees willingly go above and beyond – both for clients and for each other – and where everyone is constantly vigilant for ways to create a culture of excellence and empathy.

“It’s an honor to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work, and it reflects the tremendous focus and effort we’ve put into building a culture that empowers employees by giving them the tools and resources they need to succeed, both personally and professionally,” said Rob Murray, CEO of 3Q Digital. “Together, we’ve all worked to create a diverse, inclusive organization that embraces our ‘Accept No Limits’ mentality and constantly supports one another to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

3Q Digital has implemented industry-leading policies and benefits that allow employees to focus on driving exceptional results for clients. These include unlimited paid time off, work-from-home options, parental support, and a continually expanding list of perks, such as fitness expense reimbursements and student loan subsidies. Recognizing the ongoing impact that the pandemic has had on its employees’ lives, 3Q Digital continues to identify opportunities to improve work-life balance, such as shutting down for a company-wide holiday and meeting-free weeks.

“I’m proud of the way 3Qers rallied around our values during another challenging year. They supported each other, took on new responsibilities, pushed themselves and our clients to continue growing and accepting no limits, and worked to create inclusive and welcoming spaces for all our team members,” said Laura Rodnitzky, Chief People Officer at 3Q Digital.

3Q Digital, which is headquartered in Chicago, has grown to more than 460 employees, with offices in New York City, Austin, San Francisco, Charlottesville, and San Diego. Anyone interested in joining the 3Q Digital team is encouraged to explore the current job openings, available at https://3qdigital.com/careers/.

To learn more about why 3Q Digital has won multiple awards for being a “best place to work,” check out our blog here.

About 3Q Digital

3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q Digital has ranked in Ad Age’s Best Places to Work lists in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Inc’s Best Workplaces in 2020 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.

Contacts

Nick Herff



nherff@3qdigital.com

815-861-8864