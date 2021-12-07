3CLogic Selected to Provide Voice and SMS Services for Nissan’s HR Service Center

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#callcenter—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow, today announced the selection of its platform by Nissan, one of the world’s largest car manufacturers. The platform will support Nissan’s Global People Services division responsible for its worldwide HR shared services, including employee inquiry, HR transactions, employee relations, employee benefits, and payroll.

“We are excited to partner with 3CLogic to improve our HR Service capabilities and provide an integrated omnichannel employee experience through our global service centers,” states Raju Vijay, Division General Manager of Global People Services and Digital HR at Nissan.

3CLogic’s ServiceNow-centric cloud call center capabilities for HR Service Delivery, enables clients to deliver innovative and personalized employee call experiences to global workforces. HR service desk teams are able to operate from a unified ServiceNow agent workspace, combining the native digital channels already available (ie: email, chatbots, live chat) with 3CLogic’s voice and SMS services for a complete omnichannel solution. In addition, clients gain system flexibility and reduced infrastructure cost when migrating operations from on-premise telephony systems to a cloud based solution.

“3CLogic will reduce the agent time required to service each customer interaction while improving the overall quality of that interaction. Insights from interaction quality and feedback will be helpful inputs to support our continuous improvement cycle,” explains Raju.

Key enhancements include:

Voice-enabled self-service to streamline resolution of common inquiries – allows employees to self-authenticate based on pre-existing information stored in ServiceNow to address common requests including password resets, and recent case updates.

– allows employees to self-authenticate based on pre-existing information stored in ServiceNow to address common requests including password resets, and recent case updates. Automation of manual tasks to save time and reduce costs – ability to automate routine and daily agent tasks, including automatic ServiceNow agent screen-pops and automatic transcription of employee voicemails into ServiceNow cases.

– ability to automate routine and daily agent tasks, including automatic ServiceNow agent screen-pops and automatic transcription of employee voicemails into ServiceNow cases. Intelligent call routing to reduce employee wait times – ability to leverage ServiceNow employee or case data to identify callers, the intent of the call, and route to the most qualified service agent, while reducing the total time spent waiting for assistance.

ability to leverage ServiceNow employee or case data to identify callers, the intent of the call, and route to the most qualified service agent, while reducing the total time spent waiting for assistance. AI-driven analytics and reporting to deliver key insights – ability to scale quality assurance with AI-powered speech analytics and employee evaluation forms, automated posting of all employee interactions with ServiceNow records, employee abandoned call reports, and ServiceNow-integrated call reporting to deliver deep insights into daily operations.

“We are delighted to welcome Nissan as our latest Fortune Global 500 customer,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. “When employees interact with HR, having the right balance between efficient self-service and access to knowledgeable agents is the key to providing a positive employee experience.”

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics.

