3CLogic and ServiceNow Together Win Runner-up in Constellation Research 2021 Enterprise Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM—3CLogic the voice-enabling and cloud contact center platform solution for ServiceNow®, today announced its selection as runner-up for “Best Partnership” in this year’s annual Constellation Research 2021 Enterprise Awards. The awards mark the third year in which the Silicon Valley based technology research and advisory firm ranks the previous year’s technology winners and laggards. The category for “Best Partnership” recognizes the vendors delivering the most impactful integrations for enterprise customers and the market.

“What the partnership with 3CLogic provides is adding voice services to their [ServiceNow] field service, HR Service and IT service solutions,” explains Liz Miller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “3CLogic steps up ServiceNow’s capabilities to include self-service voice-based experiences, automated actions from voice engagements, live and virtual agent interactions and advanced AI-powered conversational analytics without leaving their existing ServiceNow environment. It gives ServiceNow telephony without having to BUILD telephony.”

A ServiceNow certified technology partner, 3CLogic saw substantial growth last year among enterprises seeking to complement ServiceNow’s platform and digital channels with a natively integrated voice and SMS call center solution. A recent example includes its selection by Nissan’s Global People Services division to integrate with ServiceNow’s HR Service Delivery solution to improve their HR Service capabilities while delivering a complete omnichannel experience.

“This award is a huge validation of our market approach focused on complementing leading systems of record, such as ServiceNow, with tightly integrated voice and call center services,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. “Enterprises worldwide are eager to deliver a more streamlined, consolidated, and omnichannel workspace to their helpdesk or customer service agents without the need to procure yet another platform. For those already leveraging the ServiceNow platform and seeking to voice-enable it, 3CLogic is a no-brainer. “

With existing enterprise customers spanning five continents, the 3CLogic solution is available for ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM), Customer Service Management (CSM), and HR Service Delivery solutions.

