3CLogic Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISO—3CLogic, today announced that the company has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2013—an internationally recognized standard of requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The independent assessment was performed by ANAB-accredited BARR Certifications.

As enterprises seek to modernize their infrastructures with new cloud technology, the need for secure and safe services remains a key focus point during a time when ransomware and data breaches are increasingly more common. Serving enterprise organizations globally and across industries the certification comes as the company continues its commitment to keeping customer data secure and compliant with the latest industry standards and best practices.

“Protecting our customers is always a priority,” states Raj Chouta, Senior Security and Compliance Manager at 3CLogic. “Achieving the ISO certification provides independent assurance to our commitment to leverage the latest best practices and security controls around all our products and services.”

To obtain the certification, a company must clearly demonstrate an ongoing, structured approach to data management. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an ISMS, certifying that an organization has deep-rooted methodologies for business, people, and IT processes, along with an established framework to help identify, manage, and reduce risks surrounding information security.

The certification is in addition to the company’s existing security certifications, including SOC2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR.

