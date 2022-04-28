365Labs Welcomes Richard Spillman to its Board of Advisors

Spillman joins 365Labs to help advance the 365™ public safety platform, further elevating the company’s expertise in delivering the most innovative software in the industry.





BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–365Labs, the leading provider of modern, cloud-native, Public Safety software, is honored to welcome Richard Spillman to the company’s Board of Advisors. For more than 35 years, Spillman has been a leading innovator who transformed the field of public safety technology. Now, 365Labs will leverage his expertise to further elevate the customer experience.

“Richard’s passion for public safety and his leadership experience in scaling business operations will be extremely valuable to 365Labs,” said Mohit “Mo” Vij, founder and CEO of the company. “Spillman’s success in building a customer-centered product has been an inspiration for 365Labs. I am thrilled to apply his guidance as we continue to transform the industry with solutions that help agencies meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

“Mo has a long track record of serving public safety. He understands the need to combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional service,” said Richard Spillman. “These values are integral to the company’s mission and are evident in its success. It’s an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to being part of its growth.”

Richard Spillman served as Chairman and President/CEO of Spillman Technologies, which he founded in 1978. Under his leadership, Spillman became the most trusted public safety software company in the United States, serving more than 2,500 agencies. Richard’s goal was to build a product for a safer world, and a company focused on customer needs. “If customers can’t be your friends,” he said, “it doesn’t seem worth all the work.”

Joe Lunt, 365Labs’ EVP & Jr. Partner, echoed that sentiment: “Richard understands this space better than anyone. Most importantly, he understands the value of customer service, having maintained the industry’s highest customer satisfaction and retention ratings for many years. His decision to join our board is a powerful vote of confidence in what we do.”

About 365Labs

Since 2001, 365Labs has committed to delivering innovative solutions and software that help Public Safety agencies drive efficiency, improve officer safety, and build safer communities. 365Labs is a team of public safety and technology veterans focused on developing true customer partnerships. The company’s 365™ Platform is built on Microsoft’s technology of the future to provide the most advanced Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile, eCitations, Records Management, Case Management, Jail Management, and Video solutions that work together as a single connected platform. Find more information about 365Labs at www.365labs.com.

Contacts

365Labs



Contact: Allison Miller



Email Address: info@365labs.com

Website: www.365labs.com