360Learning welcomes Alphabet’s X executive Karen Roter Davis to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–360Learning, the global collaborative learning SaaS leader, today announced the appointment of Karen Roter Davis to the 360Learning Board of Directors, effective December 8, 2021, as its first independent director. Following the appointment of Ms. Davis, the Board will comprise nine directors.

Nick Hernandez, founder, and CEO at 360Learning, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Karen to the 360Learning Board. Karen brings unrivalled experience in the tech industry, particularly during her time at Google and X. Google’s unique approach to developing talent and emphasis on encouraging its in-house experts to share knowledge directly with others inside the company is an approach we admire at 360Learning and something we want to help other companies implement across the world. Karen’s experience and guidance will be essential to helping us scale 360Learning to becoming the number one corporate learning platform in the world.”

Ms. Davis is Director of Early Stage Projects at X (formerly Google X) where she focuses on providing strategic direction and oversight for a portfolio of early-stage technology ventures. She began working for the tech giant in 2003, where she oversaw internal operations for the company’s 2004 IPO and scaled early-stage businesses. Ms. Davis built software and analytics venture investing, M&A, and strategic partnerships capabilities for GE Digital before joining Urban Engines, a SaaS geospatial analytics startup where she established and grew business development, strategy and operations functions until the company was acquired by Alphabet in 2016.

Ms. Davis also has held multiple board advisory engagements, partnering with Boards and executive teams on critical technology decisions, go-to-market product and partnership strategies, and M&A. She currently serves as a Board Director of Shift4 Payments and previously served as a Board Director of Innovyze, a global leader in water software analytics, which was acquired in March 2021 by Autodesk.

Ms. Davis is joining at an exciting moment for 360Learning. The company recently announced a $200 million growth investment led by Sumeru (Sumeru Equity Partners), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Silver Lake Waterman. The company will use the funding to grow the team, expand internationally, and invest in strategic M&A.

Karen Roter Davis, Board Member at 360Learning, said: “ I was really impressed by what Nick, Guillaume and the team have built, and their vision to grow and transform companies through technology-enabled collaborative learning. What 360Learning does is what every company needs: to disseminate its collective knowledge and expertise in an engaging and effective way. I see amazing potential in this business to reshape company culture. I’m looking forward to working with the team to bring collaborative learning to new markets and use cases, even going beyond corporate learning.”

ENDS

About 360Learning:

360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills–all from one place. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com

Contacts

Harry Ashcroft



harry@burlington.cc