360Learning doubles down on North American growth by appointing former Docebo Sales Leader as CRO to accelerate expansion as it crosses $60M global ARR

360Learning, the world's leading collaborative learning platform, is doubling down on recent growth in North America with the appointment of Chris Bondarenko as Chief Revenue Officer. The appointment comes as its operations in North America have grown 65% year-on-year on average in the past two years to now make up more than 15% of the company's revenues, with nearly 100 team members now based in the US. Chris, along with new senior adviser, Capgemini chairman and former CEO Paul Hermelin who brought Capgemini from France to the US, will be integral in scaling 360Learning's North American operations from $10M ARR today to $100M in the future.





Chris has a true passion for employee development and learning which has inspired his career to date. After holding numerous sales leadership positions at high-growth SaaS companies, Chris joined learning management software company Docebo as VP of Sales North America and APAC. He contributed to the company’s rise from $30M to $125M in ARR, signing several >$1M US deals and massively scaling the sales teams.

Upon leaving Docebo, he most recently operated as CRO for employee mentoring software provider MentorcliQ, where he spearheaded a successful growth strategy, increasing the company’s ARR while restructuring the revenue organization and integrating the Diverst acquisition.

Chris Bondarenko, CRO, North America, 360Learning, said: “I’m thrilled to join the talented team at 360Learning which is at the cutting edge of the rapidly evolving learning technology space. Learning and development have been at the heart of my career and I couldn’t be any happier to join a company where my values of innovation, accountability, and customer-centricity are fully aligned. I look forward to doing something truly special for the North American market and further empower our customers to reap the benefits of collaborative learning backed by AI and a skills foundation.”

Nick Hernandez, CEO and co-founder of 360Learning, said: “We’re delighted Chris is joining the 360Learning team as our new CRO for North America. He has an unparalleled track record scaling revenue teams in the learning and mentoring space and our industry, which will be invaluable as we grow in the next few years.”

Since 2013, 360Learning has been using technology to accelerate the power of collaborative learning across 2,300+ customers worldwide including Cisco, Biogen, Kinaxis, and Toyota, and is on track to pass $60 million ARR globally in the next few months. Recently, 360Learning has focused on applying AI to power skills development, powered by eLamp, an AI-powered skills platform, acquired in late 2023. 360Learning is supporting the needs of its growing customer base to upskill and reskill their workforces and recently also launched the first SkillsGPT in the GPT Store, to empower HR and L&D leaders in laying the groundwork for a skills-based learning approach at their organizations.

360Learning powers the future of work at 2,300 organizations. Founded in 2013, 360Learning has raised $240 million with 400+ team members across the US and EMEA. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com

