360insights Named A Channel Incentives Management Leader By Major Independent Research Firm

New Report Gives 360insights Top Score in Strategy Category Within the Channel Incentive Management (CIM) Evaluation

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–360insights, the leading global channel engagement and business optimization company, announced today that it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022 report by Forrester Research. 360insights received the top score in the strategy category, and the highest scores possible in 12 criteria, including product vision, execution roadmap, supporting products and services, and partner ecosystem.

The Forrester Wave™ Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022: The 11 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up, is the compilation of research and analysis of the top 11 CIM providers. In Forrester’s 23-criterion evaluation, not only did 360insights receive the top ranking in the strategy category, but the company also received the highest possible score in the channel performance and incentive types criterion, and one of the highest scores in the capabilities and personalization criterion.

Specifically cited by the report’s authors, Forrester analysts Maria Chien and Jay McBain, “360insights distances itself from the pack. 360insights is the fastest-growing and most acquisitive CIM vendor in the industry. This 14-year-old company benefits from market leadership across a wide array of B2B, B2B2C, and B2C customer scenarios and has successfully driven incentives, motivation, and loyalty initiatives in a broad set of industries around the world.”

The report goes on to describe how, “360insights continues to build on its market leadership with several acquisitions in 2021 to strengthen its B2B channel incentives, partner management, and partner marketing portfolio. Customers said that this is having a quantifiable impact on delivering a strong partner ROI and retention.”

“Forrester deeply understands CIM. As the only analyst report to date that has thoroughly analyzed and dissected the industry, it’s a real honor to be named a leader among the top vendors in the space,” said Jason Atkins, founder & CEO of 360insights. “While the only true measurement of our success is the success of our customers, we still appreciate the recognition and believe our long-term strategy of being the global leader in channel engagement and business optimization is paying off now, and will continue to do so in the future.”

The announcement highlighting 360insights’ position as a leader in the Forrester Wave report comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of Webinfinity and the resulting launch of 360ecosystems – the fully integrated engagement automation platform enabling brands to better manage, influence and engage their complex channel ecosystems all in one place.

To learn more about 360insights and its incentive automation solutions, visit www.360insights.com. Download The Forrester Wave™ Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022 HERE.

About 360insights

360insights is the leading channel engagement and business optimization company, that enables brands to better influence, manage, and engage with their complex channel ecosystems. The company offers a suite of channel solutions including a SaaS-based platform that empowers brands to fully orchestrate their complex partner networks, while also delivering a powerful Incentive Automation solution for consumer rebates, SPIFFs, volume incentives, MDF/Co-Op, sales allowances and points programs. Combining incentive management and ecosystem orchestration with a powerful data analytics engine, 360insights serves more than 300+ enterprise organizations globally, across multiple industries, helping them boost their indirect business. Learn more at 360insights.com.

