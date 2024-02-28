360 View Names New President, David Acevedo, and New COO, Waylon Envik

360 View undertakes a soft restructure and names a new President and a new Chief Operating Officer to lead the respected software company’s future growth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#360view–360 View, a trusted provider of customer relationship management software for financial institutions since 2001, announced today a new organizational structure as of January 1, 2024. David Acevedo, formerly SVP of National Sales for 360 View, was named President, and Waylon Envik, formerly SVP of Software Solutions for 360 View, was named Chief Operating Officer. The new positions indicate a transition from 360 View’s history of consensus leadership via the three co-founders of the company to a more streamlined leadership model. Co-CEO Terry Bellanfant adds, “We are excited for David and Waylon to take 360 View to the next level. Their hands-on involvement with our product and our customers puts them in great positions to see where we are going and the best way to get there.” All 360 View founders remain engaged as Co-CEOs, while Acevedo and Envik, as chief officers of the company, now have responsibility for the day-to-day operations, customer retention, and growth of the company.









Acevedo, a former Banking Execuitve, came to 360 View in 2008 having previously been a client. He believed so much in the company that he came on board to participate in growing the market share of a product and service that he experienced as unique and on-point. “This change is about streamlining the way we operate our business and positioning the company for future growth,” says Acevedo, also, “Empowering people and involving people is going to be big. I want our team leaders to be responsible for managing their team, understanding what their goals support the overall company objectives, and managing to achieve them.” Envik came to 360 View as a software developer in 2004 when it was still a very young company. His proximity to the 360 View product and where it fits in the banking CRM world keeps him tapped into the industry and abreast of the marketplace and makes him uniquely suited for overseeing operations. Acevedo also notes that he and Envik work well together: “Waylon and I have a lot of experience working together here for a number of years. I’m here 16 years and Waylon is here 20; I respect his opinion on things. We both bring something different and unique to the table and share a mutual respect for each other.”

In addition to Acevedo and Envik, 360 View announced the promotion of Andrea Kowalisyn to Director of Client Relations, a new position created to direct the Client Relations team. Kowalisyn is now responsible for streamlining the onboarding of new customers and for maintaining growth and retention of existing customers. Showing notable growth over the last year, 360 View’s new structure is a timely change. Acevedo agrees, “It just feels right. In my eyes we have the right talent, and we’re looking forward to a bright future.”

About 360 View

360 View is the CRM platform developed for banks and credit unions, providing all the tools necessary to maximize their team’s performance. The solution goes beyond CRM, allowing the user to automate marketing campaigns, use analytics to capitalize on cross-sell opportunities and track goals and incentives, all while providing richer relational experiences that are personalized to every customer’s unique needs. 360 View was developed by bankers specifically for financial institutions and was recently named in the Top 10 Customer Experience Solution Providers by Banking CIO Outlook. Request a 360 View demo to experience the difference.

