<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire 31 Live Product Demonstrations from Industry Leading Exhibitors at The Battery Show...
Business Wire

31 Live Product Demonstrations from Industry Leading Exhibitors at The Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America

di Business Wire
  • Advanced battery technology exhibitors showcase new and improved solutions for popular applications.
  • Register here to secure a pass to attend the September event.

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Battery Show, North America’s largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, today announced the return of The New Product Showcase, which will feature an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 31 exhibiting companies.

Slated for September 13-15, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the New Product Showcase will take place all three days of the event and allow each participating exhibitor the opportunity to highlight cutting-edge technology propelling the advanced battery and automotive industry forward. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a look into the newest and innovative solutions across a number of industries.

“The New Product Showcase provides a unique platform for attendees to get a closer look at the new innovative technologies coming down the pipeline from our exhibitors,” said Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, The Battery Show and E/HV Tech Expo, Informa Markets. “Leaders from all areas of the industry will introduce new products that will change the future of battery and electric power. This program will encourage peer-to-peer connection through thought-provoking conversations and industry education. We are proud to offer this showcase year after year and look forward to helping advanced battery and automotive professionals connect at our event.”

The 2022 New Product Showcase schedule is as follows:

Day 1 | Tuesday, September 13

10:30 a.m. – Keyence – Booth 116

Showcasing VHX-7000N Series and EA-300 Series

11:00 a.m. – LightGuide, Inc. – Booth 137

Showcasing LightGuide Projected AR Workstation

11:30 a.m. – Xerotech – Booth 223

Showcasing Hibernium

Noon – Burster Inc. – Booth 451

Showcasing 2511 Battery Measurement Module

12:30 p.m – Accurate Technologies Inc. – Booth 527

Showcasing EV-Charge Monitor Rugged

1:00 p.m. – Kayser Automotive Systems – Booth 554

Showcasing Kayser Guard

1:30 p.m. – Minviro – Booth 753

Showcasing MineBIT

2:00 p.m. – 3M Company – Booth 1011

Showcasing 3M UVi Semi-Structural Insulation Tape 1924B-1

2:30 p.m. – BOSTONtec – Booth 1047

Showcasing Erfi Elneos Six

3:00 p.m. – DEWESoft LLC – Booth 1101

Showcasing LX – Autonomous Data Acquisition Systems

3:30 p.m. – Ecotron – Booth 1131

Showcasing Ecotron Orin ADCU

Day 2 | Wednesday, September 14

10:30 a.m. – Rhombus Energy Solutions – Booth 1145

Showcasing RES-D3-CS20 Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Charging Dispenser

11:00 a.m. – Megger Baker Instruments – Booth 1146

Showcasing ADX Static Motor Analyzer

11:30 a.m. – Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. – Booth 1155

Showcasing Elaphe PCU control platform – multiple-motor powertrain and vehicle controller (VCU)

Noon – AMP – Booth 1205

Showcasing Energy Management Unit (EMU)

12:30 p.m – Parker LORD – Booth 1301

Showcasing CoolTherm Silicone Syntactic Foam

1:00 p.m. – Briggs and Stratton – Booth 1348

Showcasing VanguardÂ® 10kWh Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

1:30 p.m. – Churod Americas, Inc. – Booth 1511

Showcasing Battery Pressure Sensor

2:00 p.m. – WAFIOS AG – Booth 1532

Showcasing WAFIOS SpeedFormer

2:30 p.m. – Isabellenhuette USA – Booth 1717

Showcasing IVT 3.0

3:00 p.m. – NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions – Booth 2146

Showcasing NOVONIX 10A UHPC

3:30 p.m. – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence – Booth 2150

Showcasing Simufact Welding 2022

Day 3 | Thursday, September 15

10:30 a.m. – Miba eMobility GmbH – Booth 2237

Showcasing Miba FLEXcoolerÂ®

11:00 a.m. – ITG Electronics, Inc – Booth 2244

Showcasing PQ108081H High Voltage SMD Inductor

11:30 a.m. – Delta-Q Technologies – Booth 2411

Showcasing XV3300 Battery Charging System

Noon – American Battery Solutions – Booth 2805

Showcasing Proliance Intelligent Battery Series

12:30 p.m – Lithium Power, Inc. – Booth 2859

Showcasing Lithium GC2 Battery

1:00 p.m. – Lion Energy – Booth 2905

Showcasing Lion Sanctuary

1:30 p.m. – A3 Global – Booth 3028

Showcasing EVc-30 Li

2:00 p.m. – VisIC Technologies – Booth 3103

Showcasing VM800 650V/800A GaN Power Module

2:30 p.m. – Micantis, Inc – Booth 3208

Showcasing WorkBook

Visit here for more information on the products and solutions showcased at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo.

Connect with The Battery Show:

Connect with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo:

Informa Markets – Engineering

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

Contacts

Jordan Douglas

PR & Comms Specialist

pr.ime@informa.com
503-536-5060

Articoli correlati

MLPerf Results Show Advances in Machine Learning Inference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MLCommons establishes a new record with over 5,300 performance results and 2,400 power measurement results, 1.37X and 1.09X more...
Continua a leggere

CalCPA Partners with Anchor to bring Autonomous Billing & Collections to the Entire Accounting Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
In a new software partnership, more than 40,000 CalCPA members across the country can now utilize Anchor’s SaaS platform...
Continua a leggere

BlueCrest Introduces Client Competitive Advantage With New IntelliJet Advantage 2200 Inkjet Printer

Business Wire Business Wire -
DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueCrest, and global strategic partner HP Inc., are pleased to announce the launch of the IntelliJet Advantage...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

MLPerf Results Show Advances in Machine Learning Inference

Business Wire