31 Live Product Demonstrations from Industry Leading Exhibitors at The Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America

Advanced battery technology exhibitors showcase new and improved solutions for popular applications.

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Battery Show, North America’s largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, today announced the return of The New Product Showcase, which will feature an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 31 exhibiting companies.

Slated for September 13-15, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the New Product Showcase will take place all three days of the event and allow each participating exhibitor the opportunity to highlight cutting-edge technology propelling the advanced battery and automotive industry forward. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a look into the newest and innovative solutions across a number of industries.

“The New Product Showcase provides a unique platform for attendees to get a closer look at the new innovative technologies coming down the pipeline from our exhibitors,” said Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, The Battery Show and E/HV Tech Expo, Informa Markets. “Leaders from all areas of the industry will introduce new products that will change the future of battery and electric power. This program will encourage peer-to-peer connection through thought-provoking conversations and industry education. We are proud to offer this showcase year after year and look forward to helping advanced battery and automotive professionals connect at our event.”

The 2022 New Product Showcase schedule is as follows:

Day 1 | Tuesday, September 13

10:30 a.m. – Keyence – Booth 116



Showcasing VHX-7000N Series and EA-300 Series

11:00 a.m. – LightGuide, Inc. – Booth 137



Showcasing LightGuide Projected AR Workstation

11:30 a.m. – Xerotech – Booth 223



Showcasing Hibernium

Noon – Burster Inc. – Booth 451



Showcasing 2511 Battery Measurement Module

12:30 p.m – Accurate Technologies Inc. – Booth 527



Showcasing EV-Charge Monitor Rugged

1:00 p.m. – Kayser Automotive Systems – Booth 554



Showcasing Kayser Guard

1:30 p.m. – Minviro – Booth 753



Showcasing MineBIT

2:00 p.m. – 3M Company – Booth 1011



Showcasing 3M UVi Semi-Structural Insulation Tape 1924B-1

2:30 p.m. – BOSTONtec – Booth 1047



Showcasing Erfi Elneos Six

3:00 p.m. – DEWESoft LLC – Booth 1101



Showcasing LX – Autonomous Data Acquisition Systems

3:30 p.m. – Ecotron – Booth 1131



Showcasing Ecotron Orin ADCU

Day 2 | Wednesday, September 14

10:30 a.m. – Rhombus Energy Solutions – Booth 1145



Showcasing RES-D3-CS20 Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Charging Dispenser

11:00 a.m. – Megger Baker Instruments – Booth 1146



Showcasing ADX Static Motor Analyzer

11:30 a.m. – Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. – Booth 1155



Showcasing Elaphe PCU control platform – multiple-motor powertrain and vehicle controller (VCU)

Noon – AMP – Booth 1205



Showcasing Energy Management Unit (EMU)

12:30 p.m – Parker LORD – Booth 1301



Showcasing CoolTherm Silicone Syntactic Foam

1:00 p.m. – Briggs and Stratton – Booth 1348



Showcasing VanguardÂ® 10kWh Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack

1:30 p.m. – Churod Americas, Inc. – Booth 1511



Showcasing Battery Pressure Sensor

2:00 p.m. – WAFIOS AG – Booth 1532



Showcasing WAFIOS SpeedFormer

2:30 p.m. – Isabellenhuette USA – Booth 1717



Showcasing IVT 3.0

3:00 p.m. – NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions – Booth 2146



Showcasing NOVONIX 10A UHPC

3:30 p.m. – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence – Booth 2150



Showcasing Simufact Welding 2022

Day 3 | Thursday, September 15

10:30 a.m. – Miba eMobility GmbH – Booth 2237



Showcasing Miba FLEXcoolerÂ®

11:00 a.m. – ITG Electronics, Inc – Booth 2244



Showcasing PQ108081H High Voltage SMD Inductor

11:30 a.m. – Delta-Q Technologies – Booth 2411



Showcasing XV3300 Battery Charging System

Noon – American Battery Solutions – Booth 2805



Showcasing Proliance Intelligent Battery Series

12:30 p.m – Lithium Power, Inc. – Booth 2859



Showcasing Lithium GC2 Battery

1:00 p.m. – Lion Energy – Booth 2905



Showcasing Lion Sanctuary

1:30 p.m. – A3 Global – Booth 3028



Showcasing EVc-30 Li

2:00 p.m. – VisIC Technologies – Booth 3103



Showcasing VM800 650V/800A GaN Power Module

2:30 p.m. – Micantis, Inc – Booth 3208



Showcasing WorkBook

Visit here for more information on the products and solutions showcased at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo.

Informa Markets – Engineering

Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

