31 Live Product Demonstrations from Industry Leading Exhibitors at The Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America

- Advanced battery technology exhibitors showcase new and improved solutions for popular applications.
NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Battery Show, North America’s largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, today announced the return of The New Product Showcase, which will feature an under-the-hood look at new technologies from 31 exhibiting companies.
Slated for September 13-15, at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, the New Product Showcase will take place all three days of the event and allow each participating exhibitor the opportunity to highlight cutting-edge technology propelling the advanced battery and automotive industry forward. Each exhibitor will host 15-minute live demonstrations, offering a look into the newest and innovative solutions across a number of industries.
“The New Product Showcase provides a unique platform for attendees to get a closer look at the new innovative technologies coming down the pipeline from our exhibitors,” said Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, The Battery Show and E/HV Tech Expo, Informa Markets. “Leaders from all areas of the industry will introduce new products that will change the future of battery and electric power. This program will encourage peer-to-peer connection through thought-provoking conversations and industry education. We are proud to offer this showcase year after year and look forward to helping advanced battery and automotive professionals connect at our event.”
The 2022 New Product Showcase schedule is as follows:
Day 1 | Tuesday, September 13
10:30 a.m. – Keyence – Booth 116
Showcasing VHX-7000N Series and EA-300 Series
11:00 a.m. – LightGuide, Inc. – Booth 137
Showcasing LightGuide Projected AR Workstation
11:30 a.m. – Xerotech – Booth 223
Showcasing Hibernium
Noon – Burster Inc. – Booth 451
Showcasing 2511 Battery Measurement Module
12:30 p.m – Accurate Technologies Inc. – Booth 527
Showcasing EV-Charge Monitor Rugged
1:00 p.m. – Kayser Automotive Systems – Booth 554
Showcasing Kayser Guard
1:30 p.m. – Minviro – Booth 753
Showcasing MineBIT
2:00 p.m. – 3M Company – Booth 1011
Showcasing 3M UVi Semi-Structural Insulation Tape 1924B-1
2:30 p.m. – BOSTONtec – Booth 1047
Showcasing Erfi Elneos Six
3:00 p.m. – DEWESoft LLC – Booth 1101
Showcasing LX – Autonomous Data Acquisition Systems
3:30 p.m. – Ecotron – Booth 1131
Showcasing Ecotron Orin ADCU
Day 2 | Wednesday, September 14
10:30 a.m. – Rhombus Energy Solutions – Booth 1145
Showcasing RES-D3-CS20 Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Charging Dispenser
11:00 a.m. – Megger Baker Instruments – Booth 1146
Showcasing ADX Static Motor Analyzer
11:30 a.m. – Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd. – Booth 1155
Showcasing Elaphe PCU control platform – multiple-motor powertrain and vehicle controller (VCU)
Noon – AMP – Booth 1205
Showcasing Energy Management Unit (EMU)
12:30 p.m – Parker LORD – Booth 1301
Showcasing CoolTherm Silicone Syntactic Foam
1:00 p.m. – Briggs and Stratton – Booth 1348
Showcasing VanguardÂ® 10kWh Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack
1:30 p.m. – Churod Americas, Inc. – Booth 1511
Showcasing Battery Pressure Sensor
2:00 p.m. – WAFIOS AG – Booth 1532
Showcasing WAFIOS SpeedFormer
2:30 p.m. – Isabellenhuette USA – Booth 1717
Showcasing IVT 3.0
3:00 p.m. – NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions – Booth 2146
Showcasing NOVONIX 10A UHPC
3:30 p.m. – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence – Booth 2150
Showcasing Simufact Welding 2022
Day 3 | Thursday, September 15
10:30 a.m. – Miba eMobility GmbH – Booth 2237
Showcasing Miba FLEXcoolerÂ®
11:00 a.m. – ITG Electronics, Inc – Booth 2244
Showcasing PQ108081H High Voltage SMD Inductor
11:30 a.m. – Delta-Q Technologies – Booth 2411
Showcasing XV3300 Battery Charging System
Noon – American Battery Solutions – Booth 2805
Showcasing Proliance Intelligent Battery Series
12:30 p.m – Lithium Power, Inc. – Booth 2859
Showcasing Lithium GC2 Battery
1:00 p.m. – Lion Energy – Booth 2905
Showcasing Lion Sanctuary
1:30 p.m. – A3 Global – Booth 3028
Showcasing EVc-30 Li
2:00 p.m. – VisIC Technologies – Booth 3103
Showcasing VM800 650V/800A GaN Power Module
2:30 p.m. – Micantis, Inc – Booth 3208
Showcasing WorkBook
Visit here for more information on the products and solutions showcased at The Battery Show and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo.
Informa Markets – Engineering
Informa Markets’ Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world’s $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world’s leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com
