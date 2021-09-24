3-Second Laptop Sleeve Stand for Ultimate Convenience ‘STERO’ Launched on Kickstarter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3SecondsLaptopSleeveStand–HORMON INC announced that it has launched ‘STERO,’ the 3-second laptop sleeve stand on Kickstarter.

The STERO is capable of being used as a laptop sleeve and a stand and takes only 3 seconds to fold the sleeve and change it as a stand.

Its adhesive pads located on the back tightly hold the laptop in place. And its sturdy frames provide the most stable working environment anywhere at any time.

Also, mesh materials were used on the sleeve’s surface to specifically handle heating. The mesh materials are effective in breathing out heat occurring from the inner parts of a laptop. This product also has broad compatibility since it can work with MacBooks to Ultrabooks or any laptop.

The inner side and outside of the case are all made with eco-friendly vegan PU leather. The covers are applied with high-quality Saffiano patterns on the outer shell and a luxurious suede PU material on the inner surface.

STERO is also very attractive due to its gentle and clean finish, thanks to our leather manufacturing expert of over 30 years of expertise.

The STERO comes in three colors: Daylight Grey, Cosmic Grey, and Midnight Navy.

STERO team of HORMON INC said, “People spend most of their time using laptops in various places such as cafeterias, home, and workplaces. The demands for laptop accessories that protect laptops from shocks or scratches and promote healthier eyes and postures are also increasing,” added “We developed STERO that can be a sleeve and a stand at a time without all the hassle of pulling in and out the laptop from the sleeve and carrying/installing a stand individually,” and ” We work hard for resolving the troubles and inconveniences in our daily lives with the mindset of ‘remedying the stress experienced in our lives’.”

More details about the 3-Second Laptop Sleeve Stand, STERO can be found on Kickstarter’s official homepage (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1601441859/stero-the-worlds-first-3-second-laptop-sleeve-stand?ref=3n31tj).

