25 Snack Food Suppliers Queue Up for ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

As regulatory deadlines approach, 25 snack food suppliers from various sectors align with ReposiTrak for its state-of-the-art, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 new snack food suppliers into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





Among the 25 snack food suppliers specializing in various categories are nationally recognized companies with rich histories and iconic products. The first is known for its granola bars, which have become synonymous with health-conscious snacking since its founding two decades ago. The second, a pioneering force in the breakfast and snack sector, has been a household name for over a century with its innovative cereals and convenience foods. The third company, known for a broad portfolio of beloved snack brands, has been a staple in homes worldwide for decades.

“Many retailers are realizing that a wide array of products, especially in the snack category, contain ingredients from the FDA’s Foods Traceability List. Rather than risk missing those foods, the safest and most straightforward approach to compliance is to implement traceability across all products,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is ideally equipped to seamlessly exchange all the necessary data required by both the FDA and individual retailers, ensuring complete compliance and safety.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



John Merrill, CFO



Investor-relations@repositrak.com

Or

FNK IR



Rob Fink



646.809.4048



rob@fnkir.com