21 FICS® Customers Featured in Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2023 Year-End Rankings of Top Commercial/Multifamily Servicers

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a leading mortgage loan origination software, residential servicing software, and commercial servicing software provider, is proud to announce that 21 of its customers have been honored in the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Year-End 2023 Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings.





The MBA releases its rankings annually, showcasing data on the volume of loans serviced, which includes categories such as primary, master, and special servicing. The rankings categorize servicing firms based on total servicing volume and servicing for specific investor groups, including CMBS, life insurance companies, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac®, FHA, and others. This year’s list recognized 88 companies across 16 categories.

FICS’ Commercial Servicer® is crucial in helping its customers manage their commercial loan portfolios, as evidenced by their inclusion in the MBA rankings. Commercial Servicer® is a user-friendly software solution that automates and streamlines data flow for commercial loan servicing, particularly for complex structured loans like commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, and equipment loans. The Commercial Servicer® API enables users to schedule and automate nearly every program, report, and interface in the system, reducing after-hours work and minimizing mistakes caused by human error.

Capital Funding, LLC, an FICS® customer headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was included in MBA’s list of top commercial servicers for Year-End 2023. Working with FICS® since 2000, Capital Funding uses Commercial Servicer® and Commercial Accountant® to service bridge and HUD loans, including adjustable and fixed-rate loans.

“Our asset managers find the software very user-friendly, saving time and creating ease when maneuvering around the systems,” said Jen Loucks, Director HUD Asset Management/Controller at Capital Funding. “The customization features allow us to create unique fields to help us monitor specific data related to our needs. It is a pleasure working with the customer service team at FICS® as well. They are responsive and friendly and have been a great partner over the years.”

“We are thrilled to see 21 of our clients recognized in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Year-End 2023 Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings across 14 of the 16 categories. This recognition underscores the value of our Commercial Servicer® software in helping our customers effectively manage the constantly changing reporting and regulatory demands of their commercial loan portfolios,” said Susan Graham, president and COO of FICS®. “Our software’s user-friendly design and advanced automation features play a key role in streamlining data flow and reducing errors, ultimately contributing to our customers’ success.”

FICS® is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS' software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products.

