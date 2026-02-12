2026 VIP Awards Recognize Toshiba’s ELERA® for Advancing Open, Future-Ready Retail Platforms

The recognition honors Toshiba and ELERA® for delivering open, composable commerce that enables retailers to modernize without disruption.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions today announced that its ELERA® Commerce Platform has been named Best Multi-Vendor Commerce Platform at the 2026 Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards, recognizing the company’s leadership in delivering flexible, ecosystem-driven commerce solutions for retailers. This recognition reinforces Toshiba’s ability to help retailers evolve with confidence while preserving operational continuity. The award honors platforms that support multi-vendor, composable commerce strategies by enabling seamless integration and long-term scalability.

As retail undergoes a fundamental shift from monolithic systems to modular solutions, it is critical for retailers to adapt quickly and future-proof their operations. According to the recent The Adaptive Store industry brief by Incisiv, 88% of retailers say unified commerce is key to achieving their goals. For Toshiba, this recognition reflects decades of retail expertise and a continued focus on helping retailers modernize their technology environments without vendor lock-in.

“This recognition reflects a real shift happening in retail,” said Naresh Keswani, VP Product Portfolio at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “ELERA® was built to solve that exact challenge, providing an open, composable commerce platform that allows retailers to seamlessly incorporate technologies from multiple vendors while maintaining operational consistency, flexibility, and speed. Being named Best Multi-Vendor Commerce Platform validates the impact this approach is having across the industry.”

The ELERA® Commerce Platform supports retailers operating in complex, multi-vendor environments by providing an open foundation for seamless integration across systems, technologies, and AI-driven capabilities. ELERA® enables retailers to deploy best-in-class solutions from multiple providers, apply AI where it delivers the most value, modernize at their own pace, and extend innovation across store operations without disrupting day-to-day performance or stability.

As retail commerce continues to evolve, Toshiba remains focused on empowering retailers with open, modular platforms that enable innovation without disruption. Recognized as a leader in the IHL Group 2025 POS/mPOS Market Study, the ELERA® Commerce Platform delivers production-ready, scalable AI at the edge to support faster checkout, reduced shrink, and more resilient store operations. By combining deep retail expertise with an open ecosystem approach, Toshiba helps retailers modernize with confidence, adopt new capabilities at their own pace, and build store environments designed for long-term growth.

