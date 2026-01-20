2026 ISACA Awards Honor Exceptional Tech Professionals

Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated at ISACA’s 2026 North America Conference in Las Vegas

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#isaca--Every year, ISACA members and technology professionals around the globe demonstrate exceptional dedication and make remarkable impacts on their organizations, industries and communities. ISACA is honoring technology professionals in the areas of IT audit, risk, governance, privacy and cybersecurity with the 2026 Global Achievement Awards and Hall of Fame induction for their accomplishments and contributions in the professional tech community.

The recipients of the 2026 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards, Certification Exam Top Scores, and the 2026 class of the Hall of Fame will be recognized at the ISACA Awards Celebration in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on Thursday, 7 May, during ISACA’s 2026 North America Conference.

Global Achievement Award Winners

The following recipients of the 2026 ISACA Global Achievement Awards will be recognized at the celebration:

ISACA Technology for Humanity Award: Mercy Omollo, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, Director IT & Digital Transformation, ISUZU East Africa (Kenya)

“For leadership in bridging cybersecurity access across continents and empowering underrepresented women through inclusive tech education and advocacy.”

ISACA Educational Excellence Award: Pongpisit Wuttidittachotti, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, Thailand Cyber Security & Privacy Officer (CSPO) (Thailand)

“For over two decades of profound contributions to GRC and cybersecurity education, empowering future leaders and strengthening enduring collaboration between academia and industry.”

ISACA Inspirational Leadership Award: Sushila Nair, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CDPSE, CEO, Cybernetic, LLC (United States)

“For contributions to global cybersecurity advancement, volunteer empowerment, and transforming ISACA Greater Washington, DC Chapter into a post-pandemic model of excellence.”

Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2026 class of the Hall of Fame—members honored for showing exemplary dedication to advancing ISACA’s purpose through volunteer service and/or member engagement activities—are member-nominated inductees:

Gail Coury, CISA, CISM (USA)

Marios Damianides, CISA, CISM (USA)

Lucio Augusto Molina Focazzio, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CDPSE (Colombia)

“The ISACA community continues to show how individual dedication can create global impact,” said Julia Kanouse, ISACA Chief Membership Officer. “We are honored to recognize these six outstanding individuals—whose service exemplifies our mission—together with the chapters and volunteer leaders who strengthen our community every day.”

ISACA members may vote for a 2026 Hall of Fame inductee to receive the ISACA Eugene Frank Founders Award, the highest recognition bestowed upon an ISACA member. To vote, visit: https://isaca.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=215. Voting closes 15 February.

Nominations for the 2027 Global Achievement Awards, Chapter Awards and the Hall of Fame will open in May 2026. To learn more about the ISACA Awards Program, including the Certification Exam Top Score and Chapter Award recipients, visit www.isaca.org/awards.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 190,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with more than 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.

