2025 Game Developers Choice Awards Honors Iconic Writer/Director Sam Lake With Lifetime Achievement Award and Innovative Designer Lucas Pope With Pioneer Award

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organizers of the 25th Annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCA), the premier accolades for peer recognition in the digital games industry, have revealed the recipients of two of the award show’s most prestigious awards. This year, the international game development community will honor Sam Lake, writer for games such as Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, Lucas Pope, the renowned mentor, designer and developer who has worked at major game companies for over 20 years in the industry, will be recognized with the Pioneer Award for his outstanding contributions to the industry. The Pioneer Award is given to key individuals who elevate video games and the industry as a whole, including 2023’s recipient Mabel Addis, the first female game designer, and other industry icons including Jordan Mechner, Gabe Newell, Alexey Pajitnov and many others.

Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Sam Lake is a respected writer and director in the video game industry, acting as a key creative force in dreaming up Remedy’s acclaimed games and stories in Max Payne, Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control; the protagonist of the Max Payne series was famously designed with his likeness in mind. Lake is renowned for his deep, layered storytelling and ability to meld together different mediums to create unique interactive experiences. Most recently, he was the co-director and lead writer of Alan Wake 2, which won over 200 industry awards—including Best Game Direction and Best Narrative at The Game Awards, along with Best Visual Art at the 2024 Game Developers Choice Awards. Lake was also a BAFTA nominee for Narrative and Performer in a Supporting Role in Alan Wake 2. In 2023 and 2024, Lake was included in the Variety500 list of the most influential people shaping the global media industry and received The Develop:Star Award for Best Creative Lead and Gamesbeat Visionary Award. He also recently received the prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the New York Game Awards in January 2025.

Lucas Pope, recipient of this year’s Pioneer Award, is an independent game developer experimenting with the interactions of mechanics, narrative, and art. Starting with hobbyist development on the Mac Plus, he found his interests in music, engineering, art, and problem-solving perfectly reflected in the toil of creating games. Stumbling through 30 years of indie, serious, AAA and mobile titles, he has tried to make things that others don't, exploring new genres and new ways of telling interesting stories. He is most well known as the creator of Papers, Please and Return of the Obra Dinn, both of which are known for their innovative approach to storytelling and immersive gameplay. Papers, Please was highly lauded across the board, winning the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival (IGF) along with several trophies at the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2014, along with a BAFTA Games Award for Best Strategy and Simulation Game. Return of the Obra Dinn was also heavily praised by critics, again winning Pope the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at IGF Awards, along with several trophies from the Game Developers Choice Awards, Peabody Awards, D.I.C.E. Awards and BAFTA Games Awards.

“The Game Developers Choice Awards has a proud legacy of shining the spotlight on figures who make gaming the most gripping and evocative method of storytelling,” said Stephenie Hawkins, GDC’s Event Director. “We’re excited to recognize Sam Lake and Lucas Pope for their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the medium through transcendent narrative structures, complex moral questions and evocative gameplay.”

The 25th annual GDCA awards ceremony will take place during the 2025 Game Developers Conference (GDC) on Wednesday, March 19, and will be held immediately after the Independent Game Festival (IGF) awards. Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement and Pioneer Award were chosen by this year’s Game Developers Choice Editorial Committee, following suggestions from the International Choice Awards Network (ICAN). All GDC 2025 pass-holders will be able to watch both award ceremonies in person at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center. The GDCA and IGF award shows will also be live-streamed on the official GDC Twitch channel.

For more information about the 25th annual Game Developers Choice Awards, visit: http://www.gamechoiceawards.com. For more details on the Game Developers Conference, please visit the GDC’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, X or Bluesky. Official photos are available via the Official GDC Flickr account: www.flickr.com/photos/officialgdc.

About GDC

The Game Developers Conference® (GDC) is the world’s largest professional game industry event with market-defining content for programmers, artists, producers, game designers, audio professionals, business decision-makers, and others involved in the development of interactive games and immersive experiences. GDC brings together the global game development community year-round through events and digital media, including the GDC Vault, GameDeveloper.com, Independent Games Festival, and the Game Developers Choice Awards.

GDC is organized by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information visit www.informa.com.

fortyseven communications

Hiro Ito

gdcpress@fortyseven.com