2024 Kinetic Black Business Support Grant Application is Open

Kinetic’s Black Business Support Fund is now open for applications

The Kinetic grant awards $2,500 and a year of free internet services to each grant recipient

The grant has funded over $300,000 in small business support since 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Black History Month, Kinetic is once again proud to announce that the Kinetic Black Business Support Fund is now accepting applications for the 2024 season.





Kinetic initiated the fund for Black small-business owners to give them more access to capital available exclusively for their business across the Kinetic 18-state footprint. This initiative aims to address the disparity in traditional funding sources by providing financial grants to Black-owned businesses.

Since its establishment in 2020, the Kinetic BBS Fund has awarded over $300,000 in grants. Along with the funds, each business selected is awarded with a year of free internet services and business consultations to recipients. This offering is designed to empower Black businesses with the digital tools and connectivity they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced marketplace.

“ The goal of the fund is not just to offer financial support, but also provide resources that can help these businesses thrive and sustain their operations long term,” said Lorenzo Clark, national vice president of Consumer & Business Digital Sales, Kinetic. “ We hope that through this grant, we can empower businesses with the digital tools and connectivity they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced marketplace.”

Once chosen, each small-business grant recipient receives $2,500 in cash and a year of free internet for their business. Those selected are also eligible for a free consultation from Kinetic on processes and products that can improve efficiencies and make their business more profitable.

“ Kinetic is excited to support the growth and innovation of these businesses,” said Clark. “ They are considered essential to the vitality and economic growth of their local communities.”

Applications are now open, and we encourage all eligible Black-owned small businesses to apply and join the over 100 small businesses who have received the grant and enhanced their operations.

To be eligible for a Black Business Support Fund grant, a business must:

Be a new or current small business in a market that Kinetic serves, receiving broadband Internet from Kinetic;

Be Black-owned and have 25 or fewer employees;

Not be currently engaged in bankruptcy proceedings;

Not be a nonprofit organization, liquor store, check-cashing agency, gun shop, pawn shop or adult entertainment business, and

Not apply for multiple businesses.

Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis that meet the criteria. Applicants should check Black Business Support Fund website for full terms and conditions and application process.

Households and businesses may call Kinetic toll free at 800-255-8358 to find out if they are, or will be, eligible for a fiber speed upgrade. They may also preregister with Kinetic for fiber broadband at windstream.com/kinetic-fiber.

To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com.

