2024 Governance, Risk, and Control Conference from ISACA and The IIA Examines Key AI, Privacy, Cyber Topics, Best Practices

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GRC–ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) will jointly present the 11th annual Governance, Risk, and Control (GRC) Conference on 12-14 August 2024, in Austin, TX, and virtually, focusing on core GRC and internal audit principles and featuring global leaders in governance, risk and control.





Sessions will examine how GRC principles relate to cybersecurity, data, technology trends, building professional teams, and personal career development. Other topics include artificial intelligence, zero trust architecture, board communication, supply chain management, process mining, blockchain, data privacy, and more.

The GRC Conference 2024 will feature three keynote presentations. Zack Kass, AI futurist, will attempt to demystify AI, helping attendees get ready to pivot, adapt, and thrive in an AI-augmented future. Rachel Wilson, head of cyber security for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, will highlight the importance of being resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats. Justin Forsett, entrepreneur and former NFL running back, will share his invention journey starting from an NFL locker room to becoming a successful entrepreneur in the face of challenges and transitions.

A general session featuring ISACA Chief Membership Officer Julia Kanouse and IIA Executive Vice President, Member Competency and Learning, Brad Monterio will take place on Wednesday, 14 August. In this session they will discuss setting yourself up for success, with conversations on session takeaways, the future of the profession, and more.

Two pre-conference workshops are being held in-person on Sunday, 11 August, including “Using the Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework to Adopt AI,” with instructor Mark Thomas, CGEIT, CRISC, CDPSE, President of Escoute Consulting, and “Navigating the Evolving Risk Landscape: Adapting to Artificial Intelligence and Multi-Cloud Strategies” with instructor Megan Hall, CPA, CIA, CISA, Chief Information and Infrastructure Officer at First National Bank of Paragould.

Attendees can earn up to 16 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 8 CPE credits for attending a pre-conference workshop. Registration for in-person attendance will close on Friday, 9 August. For more information about GRC Conference 2024, visit the event pages at ISACA or The IIA.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 180,000+ members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 245,000 global members and has awarded more than 195,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession’s leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

Contacts

Bridget Drufke, +1.847.660.5554, communications@isaca.org

James Schiavone, +1.917.238.9614, jamess@lansons.com