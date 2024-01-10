2024 CES Age-Tech Revolution: Lisa M. Cini Unveils Game-Changing Trends for Aging in Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 2024 is set to mark a historic high in the number of Americans turning 65, with an unprecedented 12,000 individuals celebrating this milestone each day, totaling approximately 4.4 million for the year. Additionally, findings from the report reveal that 93% of older adults consider aging in place a crucial objective. This underscores the growing importance of initiatives aimed at promoting safety and independence for the aging population.





“The technological strides being made specifically to help the lives of aging adults is truly astounding,” says aging expert Lisa Cini, President/CEO of Mosaic Design Studio. “Emerging technologies, such as those exhibited at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), will not only continue to play a vital role in safety and independence but will and should become an integral part of future home designs.”

Lisa’s 2024 CES Tech Selections Include:

Proto: This device provides an immersive holographic experience, viewers can see, hear, and engage with people from anywhere in the world making feelings of social isolation a thing of the past.

Xandar Kardian XK300: The FDA-approved XK300 sensor tracks seniors’ heart rate, respiratory rate, motion, and presence by measuring micro-vibrations from the body. It provides early indications of potentially serious events, offering crucial health monitoring for seniors.

Zibrio Advantage: Designed with seniors in mind, Zibrio Advantage is both durable for clinical settings and user-friendly for home use. It provides accurate data for improved balance and fall prevention, giving seniors valuable insights into their well-being, including predicting the likelihood of a fall in the next 12 months.

The Dawn House Bed: A stylish and high-tech alternative to hospital beds, the Dawn House Bed is perfect for seniors. It comes with customizable features like adjustable height, support rails, underbed lighting, voice command, remote control, and health monitoring capabilities, ensuring both comfort and health are prioritized.

NexStride: This small device attaches to canes or walkers and provides adjustable light and sound signals, effectively “rewiring” the brain-body connection to help seniors walk better and live with more confidence, enhancing their mobility and overall well-being.

“The 2024 CES AgeTech trends demonstrate a remarkable fusion of innovation and practicality, addressing the critical needs of the aging population. These technological advancements, ranging from the Proto’s holographic communications to the NexStride’s mobility enhancement, are not just gadgets but life-changing tools, set to revolutionize the concept of aging in place, making it safer, more comfortable, and socially connected. As we witness the largest generation of seniors in history, these technologies are not just conveniences; they are necessities, shaping a future where aging with dignity and independence becomes a reality for all,” adds Cini.

About Lisa M. Cini

Lisa M. Cini, ASID, IIDA, is widely recognized as a leading authority in Alzheimer’s and senior living design. She is the President & CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and the author of several influential books, including “Boom: The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Preserving Your Freedom and Thriving as You Age in Place,” “The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined,” and “Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work.” Lisa’s commitment to empowering seniors extends to her founding of BestLivingTech.com, a platform that offers a range of innovative tech products to support aging adults in embracing independence, her award-winning Amazon Prime docuseries, Infinite Living Secrets of The Werner House, and, most recently, her newly launched podcast, “What’s Your Next Move: Aging On Your Own Terms.”

