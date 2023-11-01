2023 VantaCon: The Future of Trust in an AI World

Vanta’s annual user conference brings together the leading voices on the intersection of AI and trust

Featuring leaders from Box, LangChain, Sequoia Capital, Quora, Ironclad

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vanta, the leading trust management platform, today announced the speaking lineup for VantaCon, its second annual user conference. On December 5, VantaCon will feature keynotes, fireside discussions, hands-on workshops, and product announcements bringing together experts and Vanta customers to discuss global trends in security, compliance and the future of trust.









According to Vanta’s forthcoming 2023 State of Trust report, automation and Generative AI is top of mind for IT and business decision makers, with 77% of businesses already using or planning to use it to detect high risk actions. When done right, AI has an undeniable power to accelerate security workflows and transform trust with leaders believing the biggest potential of AI will be seen in: improving the accuracy of security questionnaire responses; eliminating manual work; streamlining vendor risk reviews and onboarding; and reducing the need for large teams.

To dive into what the future of trust in an AI world holds, VantaCon includes executives, founders, futurists, security experts and investors from Box, Ironclad, LangChain, Quora, Sequoia Capital and more, including:

To Trust Management and Beyond Introducing Vanta’s future product vision presented by Christina Cacioppo, CEO; Jeremy Epling, Chief Product Officer; Stevie Case, Chief Revenue Officer; and innovators from across Vanta.

The Future of Trust in an AI World Generative AI is transforming trust and what it means to be trustworthy. This panel of AI investors and innovators will unveil the obstacles and opportunities of building trust in an AI world. Featuring Aaron Levie, Co-founder and CEO, Box; Nat Friedman, Entrepreneur and Investor; Harrison Chase, CEO, LangChain; Christina Cacioppo, CEO, Vanta; and moderated by Eric Newcomer, Startups and VC newsletter Newcomer and host of the Cerebral Valley AI Summit.

From Automated Compliance to AI, Security as a Boardroom Priority CISOs are in the business of instilling confidence in the board – especially now. Hear about the metrics that matter and what the future holds for investors, board members and CISOs. Featuring Andrew Reed, Partner, Sequoia Capital; Anu Hariharan, Founder and Managing Partner, avra; and others moderated by Sarah Guo, Founder and Managing Partner, Conviction.

In AI We Trust Insights from leading legal experts on how to create an AI policy grounded in trust to balance risk and reward. Featuring Dan Cunha, General Counsel, Quora; Jo Golub, Senior Director of Legal, Ironclad; and moderated by Ari Shahdadi, Chief Legal Officer, Vanta.



For more information and to register for VantaCon, visit: https://vantacon2023.com.

About Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 6,000 companies including Atlassian, Autodesk, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that’s real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit www.vanta.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

press@vanta.com