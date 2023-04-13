2023 NAB Show®: Kalray Unveils ngenea®2, A Major Evolution of Its Open Data Management Platform, and Demonstrates It With AWS and Seagate

ngenea®2, combined with Kalray’s software-defined storage solution (pixstor) and Kalray’s processors (Coolidge), opens new horizons to industries having to process and manage complex data-centric workflows.

GRENOBLE, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris : ALKAL), today announced the release of ngenea®2, the new version of its open data management and orchestration platform for data-centric applications. Leveraging Kalray’s Data Processor Unit (DPU) acceleration cards and Kalray’s pixstor™ software-defined storage solution, ngenea®2 addresses the challenges faced by a growing number of companies across all industries to be able to process, store, and manage their data faster, more efficiently, and more securely, wherever the data is located and whatever application they use.

ngenea®2 will be demonstrated at NAB 2023 by pixitmedia, Kalray’s subsidiary specialized in storage and data management solutions for the Media & Entertainment industry, in the Amazon (AWS) Innovation Zone and in the booth of its technology partner Seagate.

NEW ADVANCED FEATURES BOOSTED BY KALRAY DPU TECHNOLOGY

An increasing number of companies face challenges in their abilities to store, access, process, and control their data easily and efficiently when working within domains such as HPC, life science, media, finance, and manufacturing, to name a few. ngenea® offers a unique solution to address these challenges. It automates data management to ensure simple and efficient access to data wherever it is needed, on premises or in the cloud, and allows developers and data analysts to run complex data-intensive workflows in an easy and cost-efficient way.

ngenea®2 introduces advanced features to further address these needs. ngenea®2 consolidates data and infrastructure management into a single point of orchestrated control, enabling developers and data scientists to launch new, globally accessible data-centric workflows in seconds, across multiple on-premises, public and private cloud endpoints simultaneously and securely through each phase of their development. ngenea®2 exposes easy-to-use interfaces (“APIs”) to allow integration of third-party storage and application solutions into the ngenea namespace, providing a unified view of and instant global access to real-time data for developers. Moreover, one major evolution of ngenea®2 is its ability to leverage Kalray’s DPUs. With Kalray’s DPUs, ngenea®2 has been designed to give developers the best performance through in-storage NVMe processing and to offer AI-assisted unprecedented levels of insight into unstructured content assets to facilitate data-centric workflows.

DISPLAYING THE LATEST TECHNOLOGIES AT THE MECCA OF BROADCASTING

NAB, held from April 15-19, 2023 in Las Vegas, is one of the largest gatherings of Media & Entertainment (M&E) professionals in the world, featuring the latest technologies, services, and products in the areas of broadcasting, streaming, production, post-production, content creation, and distribution.

At the show, Kalray, through its subsidiary pixitmedia, will demonstrate multiple use cases to highlight how ngenea®2 manages and orchestrates global M&E workflows in diverse environments that include products and services from various technology partners, including AWS and Seagate, but also Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Blackmagic, and Projective.

DEMONSTRATING AN END-TO-END CLOUD WORKFLOW AT AWS INNOVATION ZONE

At its kiosk in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Create Innovation Zone (North Hall N2562H), pixitmedia will display a mixed editorial environment in AWS, mirroring a solution that it has in production with a Media & Entertainment Distribution arm of a major motion picture studio.

The demonstration will showcase how Kalray’s pixstor™ and ngenea®2 bring new levels of coherence and efficiency to media production, while improving security, controlling costs, and boosting collaboration. This solution includes an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) workstation in a pixstor™ cloud, with Projective’s Strawberry providing project containerization of a shared storage environment, enabling Adobe, Avid, and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve participation in the workflow – all using the same core assets.

DEMONSTRATING AUTOMATED MOVEMENT OF MEDIA WITH SEAGATE AND AUTODESK

Also, technology partner Seagate is hosting pixitmedia to display a joint hyperconverged solution with three high-end workstations running Autodesk Flame, Flame Assist, and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve. The demonstrated solution provides high-performance finishing suites, leveraging high-speed, native access to media data on pixstor™, boosted by Kalray hardware DPU accelerator cards and with ngenea®2 automating the movement of media between a customer NAS, Avid NEXIS, and Tier0 storage.

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric markets, from edge to cloud.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray’s high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

