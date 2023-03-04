2023 MWC Huawei Digital Leadership Seminar: Connecting Global Wisdom and Seeking Success in Digital Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On March 1, Huawei held a “Digital Leadership Seminar” during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, attended by more than 60 high-level customers from global carriers, government enterprises, and KOL. Professors from HEC, ESCP business school, and leading carriers shared insights on digital transformation leadership and exploring the path to success. Huawei successfully linked global wisdom to the pursuit of digital transformation, making this seminar a significant milestone in its efforts to drive digital progress.





Mr. Bill Tang, President of Huawei Global Technical Service Dept (GTS), delivered an opening speech.

Mr. Bill Tang said, “Digital transformation is a comprehensive and structured organizational process that necessitates enterprise leaders to be proactive and develop strategic plans based on technology and business trends. Leadership is essential in driving digital transformation within organizations. Drawing on Huawei’s experiences in the global services business over recent years, we are pleased to our notable achievements in terms of cost control and revenue growth. Huawei has achieved these milestones by focusing on digital transformation, innovation, and data-driven business decision-making.”

The seminar featured two compelling courses on digital transformation, presented by distinguished professors from renowned business schools

During his lecture titled “Transformation. Everything, even the way you transform,” Professor Yannick MEOUGH from ESCP Business School discussed two significant changes happening globally: digital transformation and sustainable development transformation. He emphasized the critical role operators play in these transformations as essential contributors to the world’s digital transformation, while simultaneously experiencing the profound impact of digital transformation. Professor Meough highlighted the importance of adapting to these changes by prioritizing transformation in every aspect of an organization.

During the event, Professor Julian Schirmer of HEC Business presented the “Executives back in the driving seat of data-driven transformation” course for customers. The course aimed to highlight the significance of data and artificial intelligence, not only as technical topics but also as crucial components of business strategy. Professor Schirmer explained that data would radically redefine corporate strategy, business strategy, and operating model, with innovation as a powerful engine for enterprise transformation. The course empowered executives to take charge of data-driven transformation.

Huawei introduced two comprehensive training solutions to support enterprise digital transformation and promote digital leadership

In a collaborative effort, Huawei, HEC, and ESCP unveiled the Executive Leadership Development Program. This program is a fusion of the unique strengths of Huawei and Europe’s top business schools, combining achievements in ICT practices and systematic leadership thinking. The program aims to provide valuable insights to global carrier management, strengthen trend insight capabilities and define a multi-dimensional management architecture. It offers a comprehensive approach to improving digital transformation leadership, empowering executives to navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

In addition, Huawei also has launched a new and improved research solution, Executive Development for Digital Transformation Leadership, to support carriers’ business transformation. Based on the “Learn-Explore-Develop” architecture, the solution challenges conventional thinking by interpreting cutting-edge trends. Through visiting global leading carriers’ showcases and Huawei’s exhibition halls, executives can quickly gain insights into excellent practice cases and define their transformation direction. The solution empowers customers to determine the transformation implementation approach that aligns with their current development needs.

The seminar invited two important guests to share successful experiences in digital intelligence operation and digital intelligence human resource management.

As a leading carrier in digital transformation, China Mobile Zhejiang has rich experience in intelligent O&M. Mr. Cheng Lu, general manager of network management center, China Mobile Zhejiang, said, “‘promoting digital transformation and achieving high-quality development’ is the core direction of China Mobile Zhejiang and we continue to promote autonomous O&M transformation, agile network-service collaboration, ultimate customer perception experience, intelligent and precise energy conservation. We welcome other global industry players to visit China Mobile Zhejiang and discuss autonomous O&M with us.”

Mr. Mochamad Hira Kurnia, CHCO of XL axiata, Indonesia, introduced the “New-XLlife” HR platform: “With this powerful tool, XL realizes self-service for employees in terms of health management, task transfer, and key reminders. At the same time, it also optimized management means in work management and employee motivation. Digital transformation has made XL’s human resource management more visible, convenient and intelligent.”

Huawei is committed to accumulating experience from practices and optimizing talent development systems for digital transformation to help customers break through bottlenecks in their transformation journey. Huawei strives to innovate and transform management, business models, and practices, enabling customers to make significant strides in their business development and toward a digital future.

