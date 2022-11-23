2023 Global Alumni Awards Ceremony Announced by EnterpriseAlumni Inc.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnterpriseAlumni today announced the inaugural Global Alumni Awards.

The ceremony will be part of a gala dinner, hosted in New York City on 8 June 2023 and play a key part of the annual EnterpriseAlumni Conference on 8 and 9 June 2023.

The awards and ceremony will be an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements made by organisations and key individuals, in engaging and activating their alumni networks – unlocking the business value of alumni to drive commercial connectivity and community.

As organizations come to realise the significant value their former employees have as ambassadors, advocates, customers or boomerang hires; EnterpriseAlumni, the world leading alumni management platform, want to recognize the outstanding contributions made in this field.

Registration opened today at https://cms.enterprisealumni.com/awards

Over the coming weeks, further announcements will be made about the judges, award categories and ways to vote. Details on the gala dinner and conference, including guest speakers and promotional offers, to be announced later this year.

Emma Sinclair MBE (CEO, Enterprise Alumni) said “The alumni network landscape has changed dramatically over the last decade. The creativity and innovation that is driving this change, deserves an evening to celebrate success. Having had to postpone the awards due to the pandemic, we’re over the moon to be able to get friends and colleagues together again.’

Notes to Editor: Headquartered in London and New York, with offices globally, EnterpriseAlumni is the market leader in alumni management software, powering the alumni networks of the world’s leading companies to rapidly accelerate recruiting, sales and marketing. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected EnterpriseAlumni to drive community, commercial connectivity and competitive advantage from maintaining and maximizing relationships with former employees.

