2022 US Military Electronics Briefing Monthly Service: Covering More Than 350 of the Top US Military Electronics Programs – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Military Electronics Briefing is a monthly updated service covering more than 350 of the top US military electronics programs that are researched and analyzed-primarily “AN” designated systems, but other airborne, sea-based, vehicular, stand-alone systems too.

All types of equipment are covered: electronic warfare, C3I, radar, sonar, electro-optics, avionics, fire control systems, computers, and many others. The reports are strategically grouped by program status to make finding opportunities peculiar to your business much easier. Sections include New Developments, Production Systems, and Upgrade & Support.

To be included in this service, an electronics program must be either under development or in production for a US requirement, or in the active US military inventory and garnering significant upgrade or support funding.

Each program has an individual report that reflects the most recent activities. Reports are added to the service when new programs emerge; conversely, a program’s report is removed when it is cancelled, production is completed or aftermarket funding (upgrade and support) dries up

Key Topics Covered:

User’s Guide

Index

Market Overviews

Air Defense/BMD Radars: Fixed/Transportable Ground Systems

Airborne AESA Fighter Radars: Northrop Grumman (#1)

Airborne AESA Fighter Radars: Raytheon (#2)

Airborne DIRCM Systems & Missile Warning Systems (MWS)

Airborne Large SAR/GMTI Radar Market

Airborne SOF TF/TA Radars

Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD): Mobile Ground Systems

F-16 Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems

Naval Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems

Naval Surface Ship Radar & C4I Systems

Naval Surface Ship Sonar Systems

Soldier Vision: Sensor Fusion

UAV C4I Systems

UAV Sensors: Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensors

UAV Sensors: SIGINT & Electronic Attack (EA) Systems

UAV Sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR)

USAF Legacy Bomber Electronics Programs

Future Uncontracted Program Markets

Below are top future market opportunities with prime contractor funding still available; Each is covered in the cited/related report (see.), to be found in the New Developments [N] or Production Systems [P] section.

Future Airborne Sense-And-Avoid (ABSAA) Systems

Future Airship Sensors

Future Anti-Ship Missile (ASM) ECM Systems

Future Army Gray Eagle UAV QRC SIGINT Systems

Future Army Missile Warning Systems (MWS)

Future A/T/FA-50 (South Korea) AESA Radar

Future BMD Space-based & Airborne EO/IR & C4I Systems

BMD Space-based & Airborne EO/IR & C4I Systems

Future CBRN Sensors & Systems

Future Classified Stealthy UCAV Electronic Attack (EA) Systems

Future Classified Stealthy UCAV SIGINT Systems

Future Data Link Programs

Future Driver’s Vision Enhancers

Future EO/IR Advanced Technology: Airborne

Future EO/IR Advanced Technology: Ground & Naval

Tech: Future Ground & Naval Systems

Future F-16 AESA Radar Upgrades

Future F-22 EO/IR Systems

Future Fast Jet DIRCM

Future Fire Scout UAV Radar

Future FMS F-16 RF ECM Systems

Future Ground-based SIGINT & EW Systems

Future Hyperspectral (HSI) Systems: US Air Force (USAF)

Future Hyperspectral (HSI) Systems: US Navy/Army

Future IFPC (Indirect Fire Protection Capability) Systems

Future IRST Systems

Future Laser Warning Receivers (LWRs)

Future Low-Cost DIRCM & MWS Systems

Future MALE UAV EO/IR Sensors

Future MALE UAV SAR

Future MALE UAV SIGINT System

Future Manned EO/IR Sensors

Future Mini/Nano-UAV EO/IR Systems

Future Mini/Nano-UAV Radar Systems

Future MQ-X/Next-Generation Stealthy MALE Radar

Future Naval Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Sensors

Future Naval Ship EO/IR Sensor Systems

Future Naval X-band Radar

Future Next-Generation HALE UAV EO/IR Sensors

Future Next-Generation HALE UAV Radar

Future Night Vision Goggle-Next (NVG-N)

Future SAR Pods

Future Small Maritime Radar

Future Soldier Sensor Fusion Systems

Future Soldier Systems

Future SPY-1 Replacement/Upgrade

Future Submarine EW Systems

Future Submarine Mast Electronics

Future Surface Ship Torpedo Defense (SSTD) Systems

Future T/AT-5 (Taiwan) AESA Radar

Future Tactical/Mini/Nano UAV SIGINT & Electronic Attack (EA) Systems

Future Triton SIGINT Suite

Future UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) EO/IR

Future US Army EW System of Systems

Future US Army Ground Forces Tactical C4I Networks

Future USAF AEW Radar System

Future USAF Classified ECM Aircraft

Future USAF Classified Stealthy ISR UAV EO/IR Systems

Tech: Future Air Systems

Future USAF Classified Stealthy ISR UAV SARs

Future USAF Classified Stealthy SEAD/Strike UCAV EO/IR

Future USAF Classified Stealthy SEAD/Strike UCAV Radars

Future USAF F-16 EW Suite

Future USAF Large SAR/GMTI Radar & C4I

Future USAF RF ECM Systems (non-Fighter)

Future USAF Tac Recce System

Future USN Tac Recce System

Future Vehicle ISR EO/IR

Future Vehicle Protection Systems (VPS)

Future Warrior Technology

Future Wide Field-of-View (WFOV) Airborne EO/IR Systems

Future Wide Field of View (WFOV) Night Vision Goggles

New Developments

Production Systems

Upgrade & Support

