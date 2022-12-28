2022 US Military Electronics Briefing Monthly Service: Covering More Than 350 of the Top US Military Electronics Programs – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Military Electronics Briefing” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Military Electronics Briefing is a monthly updated service covering more than 350 of the top US military electronics programs that are researched and analyzed-primarily “AN” designated systems, but other airborne, sea-based, vehicular, stand-alone systems too.
All types of equipment are covered: electronic warfare, C3I, radar, sonar, electro-optics, avionics, fire control systems, computers, and many others. The reports are strategically grouped by program status to make finding opportunities peculiar to your business much easier. Sections include New Developments, Production Systems, and Upgrade & Support.
To be included in this service, an electronics program must be either under development or in production for a US requirement, or in the active US military inventory and garnering significant upgrade or support funding.
Each program has an individual report that reflects the most recent activities. Reports are added to the service when new programs emerge; conversely, a program’s report is removed when it is cancelled, production is completed or aftermarket funding (upgrade and support) dries up
Key Topics Covered:
User’s Guide
Index
Market Overviews
- Air Defense/BMD Radars: Fixed/Transportable Ground Systems
- Airborne AESA Fighter Radars: Northrop Grumman (#1)
- Airborne AESA Fighter Radars: Raytheon (#2)
- Airborne DIRCM Systems & Missile Warning Systems (MWS)
- Airborne Large SAR/GMTI Radar Market
- Airborne SOF TF/TA Radars
- Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD): Mobile Ground Systems
- F-16 Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems
- Naval Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems
- Naval Surface Ship Radar & C4I Systems
- Naval Surface Ship Sonar Systems
- Soldier Vision: Sensor Fusion
- UAV C4I Systems
- UAV Sensors: Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Sensors
- UAV Sensors: SIGINT & Electronic Attack (EA) Systems
- UAV Sensors: Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR)
- USAF Legacy Bomber Electronics Programs
Future Uncontracted Program Markets
Below are top future market opportunities with prime contractor funding still available; Each is covered in the cited/related report (see.), to be found in the New Developments [N] or Production Systems [P] section.
- Future Airborne Sense-And-Avoid (ABSAA) Systems
- Future Airship Sensors
- Future Anti-Ship Missile (ASM) ECM Systems
- Future Army Gray Eagle UAV QRC SIGINT Systems
- Future Army Missile Warning Systems (MWS)
- Future A/T/FA-50 (South Korea) AESA Radar
- Future BMD Space-based & Airborne EO/IR & C4I Systems
- BMD Space-based & Airborne EO/IR & C4I Systems
- Future CBRN Sensors & Systems
- Future Classified Stealthy UCAV Electronic Attack (EA) Systems
- Future Classified Stealthy UCAV SIGINT Systems
- Future Data Link Programs
- Future Driver’s Vision Enhancers
- Future EO/IR Advanced Technology: Airborne
- Future EO/IR Advanced Technology: Ground & Naval
- Tech: Future Ground & Naval Systems
- Future F-16 AESA Radar Upgrades
- Future F-22 EO/IR Systems
- Future Fast Jet DIRCM
- Future Fire Scout UAV Radar
- Future FMS F-16 RF ECM Systems
- Future Ground-based SIGINT & EW Systems
- Future Hyperspectral (HSI) Systems: US Air Force (USAF)
- Future Hyperspectral (HSI) Systems: US Navy/Army
- Future IFPC (Indirect Fire Protection Capability) Systems
- Future IRST Systems
- Future Laser Warning Receivers (LWRs)
- Future Low-Cost DIRCM & MWS Systems
- Future MALE UAV EO/IR Sensors
- Future MALE UAV SAR
- Future MALE UAV SIGINT System
- Future Manned EO/IR Sensors
- Future Mini/Nano-UAV EO/IR Systems
- Future Mini/Nano-UAV Radar Systems
- Future MQ-X/Next-Generation Stealthy MALE Radar
- Future Naval Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Sensors
- Future Naval Ship EO/IR Sensor Systems
- Future Naval X-band Radar
- Future Next-Generation HALE UAV EO/IR Sensors
- Future Next-Generation HALE UAV Radar
- Future Night Vision Goggle-Next (NVG-N)
- Future SAR Pods
- Future Small Maritime Radar
- Future Soldier Sensor Fusion Systems
- Future Soldier Systems
- Future SPY-1 Replacement/Upgrade
- Future Submarine EW Systems
- Future Submarine Mast Electronics
- Future Surface Ship Torpedo Defense (SSTD) Systems
- Future T/AT-5 (Taiwan) AESA Radar
- Future Tactical/Mini/Nano UAV SIGINT & Electronic Attack (EA) Systems
- Future Triton SIGINT Suite
- Future UGV (Unmanned Ground Vehicle) EO/IR
- Future US Army EW System of Systems
- Future US Army Ground Forces Tactical C4I Networks
- Future USAF AEW Radar System
- Future USAF Classified ECM Aircraft
- Future USAF Classified Stealthy ISR UAV EO/IR Systems
- Tech: Future Air Systems
- Future USAF Classified Stealthy ISR UAV SARs
- Future USAF Classified Stealthy SEAD/Strike UCAV EO/IR
- Future USAF Classified Stealthy SEAD/Strike UCAV Radars
- Future USAF F-16 EW Suite
- Future USAF Large SAR/GMTI Radar & C4I
- Future USAF RF ECM Systems (non-Fighter)
- Future USAF Tac Recce System
- Future USN Tac Recce System
- Future Vehicle ISR EO/IR
- Future Vehicle Protection Systems (VPS)
- Future Warrior Technology
- Future Wide Field-of-View (WFOV) Airborne EO/IR Systems
- Future Wide Field of View (WFOV) Night Vision Goggles
