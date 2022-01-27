2022 SPIE and Photonics Media Prism Awards Celebrate Innovative Photonics Technologies

At a gala reception, awards honored technologies and products in 10 categories from quantum, lasers, and biomedical devices to autonomous vehicles and augmented and virtual reality





BELLINGHAM, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earlier this evening, following a festive reception during SPIE Photonics West, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, and Photonics Media recognized the top optics and photonics products on the market with their industry-focused Prism Awards.

The 14th annual ceremony showcased a dynamic range of companies — from Luxexcel, PlenOptika, and Lumotive, to SWIR, LightPath Technologies, and ColdQuanta — applying innovative and creative solutions to critical problems in areas such as augmented and virtual reality, biomedical devices, autonomous vehicles, quantum, and industrial lasers. In addition, the 2021 Prism Award winners of last year’s virtual ceremony were recognized in person at the beginning of the program.

Each year, the Prism Awards reflect the latest exciting developments, exponential growth, and rich technical innovations across photonics and photonics-enabled industries. For consideration in this year’s awards, SPIE received 120 applications from 18 countries.

Finalists and winners were selected by a panel of international judges who leveraged the knowledge and acumen of leaders from across the technology commercialization and funding sectors. The distinguished judges’ roster included MKS Instruments’ Marc D. Himel, the FDA’s Zane Arp, Femto Blanc’s Uri Abrams, iFocus’ Adi Diner, Berkeley Catalyst Fund’s Laura Smoliar, Engender Technologies’ Cather Simpson, Luminate Accelerator’s Sujatha Ramanujan, Notal Vision’s Nishant Mohan, Teledyne Princeton Instruments’ Jason McClure, and Chromacity’s Shahida Imani.

“We are particularly delighted to be celebrating our Prism Award winners in person this year,” said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. “These companies with their scientists and engineers — and I am including the award finalists as well — are ensuring that key technologies and products are reaching, energizing, and continually growing the photonics market. Their critical, innovative work is impacting lives across the globe.”

“Each year, the Prism Awards singles out the very brightest innovations in a highly innovative industry and, despite a global pandemic, supply chain issues, and other challenges over the past year, the 2022 winners still found a way to advance the field of photonics in important and remarkable ways,” said President and CEO of Photonics Media Tom Laurin. “We extend our congratulations to each of this year’s winners, who deserve our industry’s recognition for their advancements in transportation, biomedicine, research, sensing, and quantum technology.”

Below is the complete list of the award categories and the winners:

Augmented & Virtual Reality: Luxexcel

Autonomous Vehicles: Lumotive

Better Sensing: SWIR Vision Systems

Biomedical Devices: PlenOptika

Displays: BRELYON

Industrial Lasers: Civan Lasers

Manufacturing & Test: LightPath Technologies

Quantum: ColdQuanta

Scientific Lasers: Stuttgart Instruments

Software: Zemax

