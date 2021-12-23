Home Business Wire 2022 Nissan Kicks, With an Array of Class-Leading Features and 36 mpg...
Business Wire

2022 Nissan Kicks, With an Array of Class-Leading Features and 36 mpg Highway Fuel Economy1, Starts at $19,7002

di Business Wire
  • Offers class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking3, class-exclusive available Intelligent Around View Monitor4
  • Class-exclusive Bose®Personal Plus System5features speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat head restraint
  • Standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™
  • Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2022 Nissan Kicks is now on sale across the U.S., with a starting MSRP of $19,700 USD2 for the Kicks S model. Kicks offer a long list of the standard and available features that have helped attract young, enthusiastic new buyers to both the vehicle and the Nissan brand.


Younger buyers expect technology to keep them connected, so Kicks features standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all 2022 Kicks grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands like keyless entry, and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification. And for peace of mind, standard on all Kicks is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.3

The 2022 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. One option package is available, the Premium Package.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2022 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD

$19,700 USD

Kicks SV FWD

$21,550 USD

Kicks SR FWD

$22,240 USD

Destination and Handling $1,175.

Every 2022 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System. The engine is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque and paired with a smooth, Xtronic transmission powering the front wheels.

Fuel economy is rated at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.1

To find out more about the 2022 Nissan Kicks and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

  1. AutoPacific segmentation. Comparison based on 2022 Nissan Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Segment (excluding hybrids, alternative fuel and electric vehicles). Base models compared. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City/36 Highway/33 Combined for 2021 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.
  2. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,175 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice.
  3. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks S vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Subcompact Class. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Comparison based on manufacturer websites.
  4. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks SR vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Subcompact Class. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturer’s website.
  5. Available feature. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Class. Based on manufacturers’ websites. Bose® is a registered trademark of The Bose Corporation.

 

Contacts

Jeff Wandell

Manager, Nissan CUV & EV Communications

629-395-7593

jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com

Articoli correlati

Strategy Analytics: Qualcomm, MediaTek and Unisoc Post Robust Growth in Smartphone Apps Processors, Says Strategy Analytics

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Entrant Google Captures 0.1 Percent Share BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 17 percent to $8.3...
Continua a leggere

Creek Road Miners Secures 600 ANTMINER S19 XP (140 Th/s) Cryptocurrency Miners From BITMAIN

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Website: CreekRoadMiners.com PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road Miners,” or “Company”) is pleased to announce...
Continua a leggere

RoboSense Reached Strategic Partnership With Horizon Robotics to Accelerate Large-Scale Implementation of High-Level Autonomous Driving Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Automotive--RoboSense announced a strategic partnership with Horizon Robotics, a global pioneer in edge AI computing platforms. The...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
IFS 2022 Zoran Radumilo

Ifs: l’anno prossimo mettete il cliente al centro dell’innovazione

Digitale