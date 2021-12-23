2022 Nissan Kicks, With an Array of Class-Leading Features and 36 mpg Highway Fuel Economy1, Starts at $19,7002

Offers class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking 3 , class-exclusive available Intelligent Around View Monitor 4

, class-exclusive available Intelligent Around View Monitor Class-exclusive Bose ® Personal Plus System 5 features speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat head restraint

Personal Plus System features speakers located inside the Kicks’ driver’s seat head restraint Standard Apple CarPlay ® and Android Auto™

and Android Auto™ Standard Nissan Safety Shield® 360

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2022 Nissan Kicks is now on sale across the U.S., with a starting MSRP of $19,700 USD2 for the Kicks S model. Kicks offer a long list of the standard and available features that have helped attract young, enthusiastic new buyers to both the vehicle and the Nissan brand.





Younger buyers expect technology to keep them connected, so Kicks features standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all 2022 Kicks grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands like keyless entry, and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification. And for peace of mind, standard on all Kicks is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.3

The 2022 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. One option package is available, the Premium Package.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Prices2 for the 2022 Nissan Kicks:

Kicks S FWD $19,700 USD Kicks SV FWD $21,550 USD Kicks SR FWD $22,240 USD Destination and Handling $1,175.

Every 2022 Kicks comes with a standard 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder with Continuous Variable Valve Timing Control System. The engine is rated at 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque and paired with a smooth, Xtronic transmission powering the front wheels.

Fuel economy is rated at 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.1

To find out more about the 2022 Nissan Kicks and the rest of the Nissan lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

AutoPacific segmentation. Comparison based on 2022 Nissan Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Segment (excluding hybrids, alternative fuel and electric vehicles). Base models compared. 2022 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 31 City/36 Highway/33 Combined for 2021 Nissan Kicks S. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and $1,175 USD destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks S vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Subcompact Class. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Comparison based on manufacturer websites. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks SR vs. latest in-market competitors in the XSUV Subcompact Class. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. I-AVM includes Moving Object Detection. Based on manufacturer’s website. Available feature. AutoPacific segmentation. 2022 Kicks vs. latest in-market competitors in XSUV Subcompact Class. Based on manufacturers’ websites. Bose® is a registered trademark of The Bose Corporation.

Contacts

Jeff Wandell



Manager, Nissan CUV & EV Communications



629-395-7593



jeff.wandell@nissan-usa.com