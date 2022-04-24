2022 NAB Show: Liqid Delivers Maximum GPU Flexibility and the World’s Fastest Storage for M&E

Add 16 NVIDIA A100 GPUs per Single Server via Software, Get up to 4-million IOPS per SSD, Save Production Costs and Give Time Back to Creators

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence—Liqid, the world’s leading software company delivering data center composability, today announced it is bringing its adaptive GPU platform and the world’s fastest NVMe storage1 to Media & Entertainment (M&E) professionals at the 2022 NAB Show (booth W2603). Liqid’s software-defined approach to resource management accelerates time-to-results for challenging workflows across the production pipeline, while maximizing resource utilization for a more efficient infrastructure footprint. For content creators, video editors, producers, streaming platform providers, and others working in the M&E space, solutions based on Liqid Matrix™ software enable users to deploy previously impossible amounts of GPU and NVMe storage in minutes, versus having to physically alter hardware configurations. Software-defined solutions from Liqid also enable these and other accelerator resources to be portioned out via Liqid Matrix in exact amounts via a simple pane-of-glass GUI, significantly increasing utilization and system performance while reducing overall costs for the most efficient content production against demanding deadlines.

“Whether you’re a mega-studio or a small VFX shop, you’re facing some of the same hardware challenges you’ve been up against for the last 20 years. The most advanced GPU servers and disk-based storage solutions are limited by their form factor, trapped and underutilized,” said Nader Soudah, Vice President, Global Channel, Liqid. “Liqid Matrix-based solutions remove those physical limitations with breakthrough software that delivers significant cost savings and time-to-value for producers, but just as importantly, give time back to creators and crews, whether they’re rendering dailies on set, building the next VFX marvel at a workstation, or working magic in an editing bay.”

Modern M&E projects are extremely data-intensive, and capturing, rendering and producing content on traditional, disk-based storage systems and static GPU infrastructures wastes valuable time which consumes already tight budgets and threatens already tight deadlines. With the rate of data only continuing to grow, M&E pros need a new way to manage data that accelerates time to value. Solutions based on Liqid Matrix software enable users to:

Improve Composite & Tracking: Extend cache to more than 16TB, allowing compositors to work in real-time with native 8K (film) resolutions.

Extend cache to more than 16TB, allowing compositors to work in real-time with native 8K (film) resolutions. Support Virtual Production: Liqid brings a unique and powerful solution to Virtual Production by providing servers access to the exact number of GPU resources required for rendering and only for the amount of time they need.

Liqid brings a unique and powerful solution to Virtual Production by providing servers access to the exact number of GPU resources required for rendering and only for the amount of time they need. Enable Interactive Video Editing: Due to large capacity requirements editors get the best results by using Liqid SSDs as a new tier of memory that works as a midpoint between RAM and storage.

Due to large capacity requirements editors get the best results by using Liqid SSDs as a new tier of memory that works as a midpoint between RAM and storage. Seamless Data Acquisition: With write speeds of 6.3GB/s and read speeds of 7GB/s Liqid SSDs capture at an extremely high-speed making it ideal for high speed and high-resolution camera data as well as data transcoding / encoding.

With write speeds of 6.3GB/s and read speeds of 7GB/s Liqid SSDs capture at an extremely high-speed making it ideal for high speed and high-resolution camera data as well as data transcoding / encoding. Enable Faster 3D Content Creation: The high throughput and low latency can accelerate any “load on the fly” situation as well as regular “save and load” operations.

The high throughput and low latency can accelerate any “load on the fly” situation as well as regular “save and load” operations. Accelerate Procession (Rendering/GPU): Liqid SSDs provide unrivaled throughput and low latency allowing GPUs to work at peak performance for image processing like encoding/decoding or image analysis.

Liqid SSDs provide unrivaled throughput and low latency allowing GPUs to work at peak performance for image processing like encoding/decoding or image analysis. Improve Pipeline/Project Management: With Liqid’s high throughput and low latency devices you can host the metadata (database portion) on our device and benefit from ultra-fast response times.

With Liqid’s high throughput and low latency devices you can host the metadata (database portion) on our device and benefit from ultra-fast response times. Accelerate Day-to-Day Applications: Mystica, Nuke, AfterFX, Premiere, Resolve, and Fusion benefit from the ability to match granularly match high-performance accelerators to workloads via Liqid Matrix software.

A wide variety of solutions based on Liqid Matrix software are available to suit today’s requirements for data performance, while offering a way to grow infrastructure on demand, as required. With Liqid Matrix-based solutions, users can architect a digital production system that delivers:

Maximum GPU Flexibility: Quickly compose up to 16 GPUs to compute nodes via Liqid’s Matrix CDI software to meet exacting performance demands with the turnkey Liqid ThinkTank system. Move under-utilized GPUs to other compute nodes in real-time to satisfy shifting workload requirements, unlocking new levels of agility and efficiency.

Quickly compose up to 16 GPUs to compute nodes via Liqid’s Matrix CDI software to meet exacting performance demands with the turnkey Liqid ThinkTank system. Move under-utilized GPUs to other compute nodes in real-time to satisfy shifting workload requirements, unlocking new levels of agility and efficiency. The World’s Fastest Storage: The LQD4500 NVMe SSD, aka the HoneyBadger, outperforms legacy storage solutions by delivering up to 4 M IOPS of random performance, and over 24 GB/s of throughput, and ultra-low transactional latency.

“In the age of high resolution media creation, studios, producers, 3D and video artists understand that content must be created faster than ever and distribution must be free of interruption for a seamless audience experience, whether it’s at a massive sports arena, a state-of-the-art IMAX or on the screen of a handheld device,” said David Bitton, Global Director, M&E, Hypertec, a global IT solution and services provider and Liqid channel partner, with specialization in vertical markets such as M&E, finance, and service provider.

“As consumer habits change, this is only more urgently relevant, which is why software-defined solutions like those provided by Liqid are becoming essential to today’s production facilities, accelerating creative tools for artists while improving performance of everything from video editing on multiple 4K streams, rendering dailies to streaming content,” Bitton said.

To learn how the University of Illinois at Chicago built the Liqid Matrix CDI platform into the core of its state-of-the-art visual computing lab, download this case study. Go here to schedule an appointment with an authorized Liqid representative or reach out at sales@liqid.com. Follow Liqid on Twitter and LinkedIn to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights.

About Liqid

Liqid’s composable infrastructure software platform, Liqid Matrix™, unlocks cloud-like speed and flexibility plus higher efficiency from data center infrastructure. Now IT can configure, deploy, and scale physical, bare-metal servers in seconds, then reallocate valuable accelerator and storage resources via software as needs evolve. Dynamically provision previously impossible systems or scale existing investments, and then redeploy resources where needed in real-time. Unlock cloud-like datacenter agility at any scale and experience new levels of resource and operational efficiency with Liqid.

