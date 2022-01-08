2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in Software as a Service (SaaS) Awards Mutualink’s Chief Customer Experience Officer As Part of This Year’s Annual List

The Software Report names Mutualink’s Chrissie Coon for her leadership in providing technology innovation for public safety communications and building solutions for smart cities.

The Software Report receives hundreds of nominations from industry peers and makes its selection based on the definitive and lasting impact women leaders make on their organizations and in the software industry.

“A commonality found among high-performing executive teams is the presence of women in key roles.” The Software Report said in its announcement. “This year’s awardees have made a definitive and lasting impact on their organizations, from spearheading cloud adoption pushes to espousing diversity in the workplace to driving overall company growth.”

Coon’s strategic vision and leadership have proven to be instrumental to Mutualink’s growth. An accomplished government technology leader, Coon joined Mutualink’s executive leadership team earlier this year to focus on customer experience and success. In her role, Coon is responsible for building long-term meaningful relationships across all aspects of Mutualink’s business and products. She is a role model known for fearlessly pushing bold new agendas and driving success.

“Chrissie’s deep understanding of Mutualink’s SaaS-based technology combined with her passion for enabling customer success while also focusing on business outcomes and value has made her an essential and valued member of our senior leadership team,” said Joe Mazzarella, Mutualink’s President & COO. “We’re thrilled to congratulate her on this well-deserved honor. As an organization, diversity in our management team is a strength that we greatly value. Chrissie has made tremendously important contributions to our company’s success, and we are grateful she is part of our team.”

“I’m humbled to receive such an honor. I appreciate the support of the entire team and board who have been an integral part of the work we have been able to accomplish in the public safety space and help create a new infrastructure and technology to build smart and safe cities,” said Chrissie Coon. “Mutualink clearly values diversity and works hard to foster a culture of inclusion in our organization.”

The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to over 28,000 software executives and publications.

In addition to receiving this nomination, Coon was recently recognized as the Top 25 Public Sector Leaders to Watch in 2021 by Washington Exec.

Mutualink, Inc. is the leading technology provider of a best-in-class intelligent multimedia platform that enables public safety community partners to securely share voice, text, video, and data for instant communications and real-time data sharing. Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act for interoperable communications, partners and clients trust Mutualink, Inc. to provide innovative, scalable, secure solutions they rely on every day and in any emergency. Mutualink is striving to become the technology partner of choice for every public safety entity in North America.

