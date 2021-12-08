2021 General Motors Company Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “General Motors Company – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

General Motors Co (GM) is a Detroit-based automobile manufacturing company engaged in designing, building, and selling a variety of automobiles, including cars, crossovers, and trucks, as well as automobile parts in different parts of the world. It also offers automotive financing services to customers through its subsidiary company – General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).

The company’s technology brands are: 1) Periscope, 2) Ultium and 3) Vehicle Intelligence Platform. GM develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology through its global segment, Cruise. GM established technology and innovation centers to develop EVs, improve its IT and digital capabilities and reduce the dependency on third-party IT solutions providers. the company entered into partnerships with lithium manufacturers and recyclers as well as other automobile companies to accelerate the production of EVs.

GM has been strategically focusing on disruptive technologies such as electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, AI & machine learning , 3-D printing, robotics, IoT , cybersecurity, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, Autonomous Vehicles (AV), big data , 5G and connected vehicles to develop next-generation mobility solutions and improve the efficiency of its operations.

