2021 General Motors Company Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “General Motors Company – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
General Motors Co (GM) is a Detroit-based automobile manufacturing company engaged in designing, building, and selling a variety of automobiles, including cars, crossovers, and trucks, as well as automobile parts in different parts of the world. It also offers automotive financing services to customers through its subsidiary company – General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial).
The company’s technology brands are: 1) Periscope, 2) Ultium and 3) Vehicle Intelligence Platform. GM develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology through its global segment, Cruise. GM established technology and innovation centers to develop EVs, improve its IT and digital capabilities and reduce the dependency on third-party IT solutions providers. the company entered into partnerships with lithium manufacturers and recyclers as well as other automobile companies to accelerate the production of EVs.
This report provides insight into GM’s technology activities, including –
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies, and accelerator & innovation programs
- Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments and acquisitions
- Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits
- Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts
Scope
- GM has been strategically focusing on disruptive technologies such as electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, AI & machine learning, 3-D printing, robotics, IoT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, Autonomous Vehicles (AV), big data, 5G and connected vehicles to develop next-generation mobility solutions and improve the efficiency of its operations.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into GM’s technology operations.
- Gain insights into its technology strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships, investments and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerator/Incubator & Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- GM Ventures
- Investments
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment, and Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budgets & Contracts
- Key Executives
- About The Publisher
Companies Mentioned
- Controlled Thermal Sources
- Ultium Cells LLC
- SolidEnergy Systems
- LG Chem
- Honda
- Evgo
- Qmerit
- Cruise
- Microsoft
- AT&T
- MapBox
- Amazon
- Qualcomm
- Autodesk
- Crimson Hexagon
- Adobe
- Algolux Inc.
- Seurat Technologies
- SES
- Yoshi
- Envisics
- AEye
- Oculii
- Momenta
- Voyage
- Nikola
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tdyeqv.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900