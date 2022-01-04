Home Business Wire 2021 Europe SD-WAN End-User Survey Analysis Report: European Businesses are Rapidly Deploying...
2021 Europe SD-WAN End-User Survey Analysis Report: European Businesses are Rapidly Deploying SD-WAN Due to Benefits Such as Optimized IT Resources and Improved Business Productivity – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2021 Europe SD-WAN End-User Survey Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report presents key insights on how the market is shaping up in terms of key drivers for SD-WAN technology and entails a holistic view of how the European market will continue to adopt SD-WAN in the future.

A survey was conducted among the IT/ Network decision-makers across various verticals such as financial services, healthcare, retail, government, technology and manufacturing in the European market. The survey included questions to understand the key preferences for adopting SD-WAN, what are some of the main demand drivers, what have been the deployment trends and key buying criteria for SD-WAN among European businesses.

Among the key demand drivers driving the adoption of SD-WAN include optimization of IT resources, improved business productivity, improved operational efficiency, better support for remote working etc.

The survey states preferences of European businesses who have plans to deploy SD-WAN in the next 24 months to those who are currently undertaking their first deployment/ second deployment to even those who are familiar with the technology but do not plan to deploy SD-WAN.

Among the key preferences of buying the SD-WAN include managed SD-WAN services that are preferred by the majority of the European businesses, with the second choice being for co-managed services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation and Top Technology Trends

  • Top Business Drivers for Digital Transformation Initiatives
  • Top Technology Trends for Businesses in the Next 24 Months

3. Europe SD-WAN Deployment Trends

  • SD-WAN Deployment Trends among European Businesses
  • Reasons for No Intentions to Deploy SD-WAN in the Next 24 Months
  • SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Industry Vertical
  • SD-WAN Deployment Trends by Company Size
  • Benefits Businesses Achieved from SD-WAN Deployment
  • Improvements Businesses have seen from SD-WAN Deployment
  • Top Challenges Businesses Faced While Deploying SD-WAN
  • SD-WAN Sites at Branch and Remote/Home Office Locations

4. SD-WAN Drivers

  • Benefits Businesses Expect from their SD-WAN Deployment
  • SD-WAN CPE is Replacing Traditional Routers in Enterprise WANs
  • Expected Impact of Replacing Branch Routers with SD-WAN CPE with Integrated Routers
  • Expected Impact of Replacing Branch Firewalls with SD-WAN Appliance with Integrated SD-WAN and Security CPE
  • Perspective on Current and Planned uCPE Deployments
  • Expected Impact of Deploying uCPE at Branch Locations
  • Preferred VNFs for Current and Planned uCPE Deployments
  • Importance of Parameters While Selecting an SD-WAN Solution

5. SD-WAN Buying Preference

  • Organizations Preference in Buying and Managing an SD-WAN Solution
  • Importance of Parameters While Selecting a Fully Managed/Co-managed SD-WAN Solution
  • Network Service Choices with SD-WAN
  • Expected Value of Working with a Managed Service Provider
  • Preferred Partner to Deploy Managed SD-WAN

6. Conclusion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0oa7d

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

