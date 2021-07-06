2021 Engineering News-Record Rankings Reinforce Black & Veatch’s Status as Global Infrastructure Solutions Leader

Expanded ‘Top Design Firms’ list affirms company’s leadership, expertise in power, water, telecommunications and government sectors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2021 Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) Sourcebook’s rankings underscore Black & Veatch’s continued leadership in the rapidly evolving energy, water, telecommunications and government services sectors.

ENR’s “Top 500 Design Firms” Sourcebook lists the rankings for dozens of specific infrastructure market categories and places Black & Veatch among the Top 10 companies in 19 categories. The rankings reflect the engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company’s success in anticipating client shifts to zero carbon power, greater water system resilience and better use of data around the globe.

Black & Veatch, which ranked second overall for the sixth consecutive year in power services, commanded the top ranking for solar power design and third position in transmission and distribution design. The company also ranked seventh overall in water services in 2021 and eighth for sewer and waste while ranking fourth in both sanitary and storm sewer services and hydro plants. The company’s water expertise was also reflected in top 10 rankings in water treatment and desalination plants, as well as in water supply and wastewater treatment plants.

Black & Veatch showed continued strength across telecommunications industry subsectors. Ranked second overall in telecommunications for its work on the expansion of 5G network deployments, broadband expansion and the push for transformative “smart city” approaches, the company is second for towers and antennae while third in transmission lines and cabling.

“ As utilities and communities around the world press for greater resilience and sustainability using new and evolving technologies, we continue to meet the challenge with innovative solutions that deliver value to our clients and the communities they serve,” said Steve Edwards, Black & Veatch’s CEO. “ The latest ENR rankings reflect our commitment to providing the outcomes that clients demand.”

Last November, Black & Veatch announced it was strengthening its sustainability vision through sweeping pledges addressing environmental and business practices, including its own carbon neutrality by 2025. It separately declared an end to its participation in coal-based power design and construction, focusing instead on clean energy technologies and helping clients accelerate their path to net zero.

Among the rankings:

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN POWER

Ranked 2 in Top 50 power

Ranked 1 in Top 10 solar power

Ranked 2 in Top 25 fossil fuel

Ranked 3 in Top 5 operation and maintenance

Ranked 4 in Top 25 transmission and distribution

Ranked 4 in Top 10 hydro plants

Ranked 12 in Top 15 nuclear plants

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN MANUFACTURING, TELECOM

Ranked 2 in Top 50 telecommunications

Ranked 2 in Top 10 towers and antennae

Ranked 3 in Top 5 transmission lines and cabling

Ranked 8 in Top 15 in data centers

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN PETROLEUM

Ranked 17 in Top 50 petroleum

Ranked 3 in Top 10 offshore and underwater facilities

Ranked 9 in Top 25 refineries and petrochemical plants

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN ENVIRONMENT

Ranked 4 in Top 25 sanitary and storm sewers

Ranked 6 in Top 20 water treatment, desalination plants

Ranked 7 in Top 50 water supply

Ranked 7 in Top 25 wastewater treatment plants

Ranked 8 in Top 50 sewer and waste

Ranked 11 in Top 15 dams and reservoirs

Ranked 9 in Top 20 water transmission lines and aqueducts

Ranked 20 in Top 20 chemical and soil remediation

Ranked 39 in Top 50 hazardous waste

TOP DESIGN FIRMS IN GENERAL BUILDING

Ranked 5 in Top 25 government office

Editor’s Notes:

In January 2021, as further evidence of the company’s commitment to decarbonization and the development of a more balanced energy portfolio, Black & Veatch joined the Hydrogen Council – a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry organizations with a vision for hydrogen’s ability to foster the energy transition.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded US$3.0 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.

