2021 Brings Record Growth and Recognition for MyComplianceOffice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#asiarisk—MCO (MyComplianceOffice) announces a year of record growth in both revenue and new hires of more than 40%, while continuing to achieve an exceptional customer retention rate.

MCO CEO, Brian Fahey, credits the ongoing growth to the organization’s commitment to meeting customer needs with state-of-the-art technology. “This year we’ve expanded our offerings to include solutions that help firms deal with emerging regulatory concerns including Crypto and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance. We’re committed to ongoing investment and development in our product and providing best-in-class customer service across the globe.”

In 2021, MCO was recognized for its compliance management platform in multiple awards across North America, Europe and Asia, including:

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 – Best Solution for Conduct Risk Management

RegTech Insight Awards USA 2021 – Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk

Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Programme 2021

Technology Ireland Industry Awards 2021 – Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

RegTech 100 2021 – Annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies

“MCO provides unique integration of disparate conduct risk components in a single cohesive platform and advanced reporting, providing a practical solution to help firms address risks emanating from within their organisations,” said a Regulation Asia Awards panel judge. “The ability for firms to customise different workflows like approvals and attestations—and automate these processes helps firms gain both efficiency and peace of mind.”

With more than 800,000 users across 550 financial services firms, MyComplianceOffice is employed in major banks and asset managers in 105 countries. Its largest client uses the platform to manage more than 100,000 employees.

