2020 On-site Study Identifies Opportunities to Reach Underserved Communities at High Risk for Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Other Vision Conditions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2020 On-site, a Boston-based mobile optometry company, recently identified age-related macular degeneration (AMD) as a public health risk in several New England counties. Data revealed that patients must travel over 100 miles to visit a retinal specialist in some counties. 2020 On-site’s mission is to expand access to high-quality vision care, including bringing clinical research opportunities directly to the patient.

2020 On-site researchers identified target locations where the company can continue its mission of delivering high-quality eye care to patients who need it most and provide opportunities for those at risk to participate in potentially vision-saving clinical studies. “We know AMD is a significant cause of vision loss in developed countries,” says Dr. Debi Sarma, 2020 On-site’s Director of Clinical Science. “There are people who live in high-risk communities and need care right in our backyard.”

Retinal tissue degenerates with AMD. Early AMD identification and treatment can slow disease progression and prevent significant central vision loss. However, unchecked AMD can advance and destroy tissue, leading to central vision blindness, known as Geographic Atrophy (GA). Risk factors for these conditions include age (the risk triples after age 75), white race, smoking, heart disease, and family history of AMD.

While 2020 On-site is investigating the impact of other retinal diseases on communities throughout the country, this particular study identified 36 New England counties as high risk for AMD/GA based on age and race population demographics. In those high-risk areas, 24 counties do not have access to a retinal specialist who can treat or manage the diseases.

The study found Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont at the highest risk. “In some communities, a retinal specialist was over 100 miles away, and it was the same doctor,” Dr. Sarma adds. “This means the wait time can be super long if something urgent comes up since everyone is going to the same practice.”

With this research, 2020 On-site discovered an opportunity to provide eye care access to at-risk populations using its mobile vision clinics. “We have the ability to go directly to these communities to bring specialty equipment and trained personnel who know how to take images of the macula which is used to detect AMD,” Dr. Sarma says. “This improves the experience for the patient who doesn’t have to take time out of their day to travel over 100 miles for an appointment and for retinal specialists who can devote more time to urgent cases while still treating a large patient community.”

Additionally, 2020 On-site’s telemedicine capabilities, in collaboration with a retinal specialist, offer timely management of AMD/GA and can prevent significant vision loss in these communities. “As a leader in mobile eye care, we can help not only retinal specialists but other specialists who can prevent or treat other rare diseases that impact the vision of their patients,” Dr. Sarma says. “Our goal is to make it easy for patients to get the care they may normally not have access to.”

If you are part of a high-risk community and want to bring an AMD or other vision screening to your area, please contact 2020 On-site’s Life Sciences team at lifesciences@2020onsite.com. Retinal specialists can also reach out to that email to partner with 2020 On-site to expand access to patients.

About 2020 On-Site:

Founded in 2014, 2020 On-site’s mobile vision clinics and world-class eye care team have provided vision care to over 75,000 patients in their workplaces, schools, and neighborhoods. In May 2020, services expanded to support BioPharma companies, CROs, and clinical sites, bringing high-tech mobile clinics directly to patients and providing vital access to clinical trial assessments and tests. Named one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in 2018, 2020 On-site disrupts old-fashioned eye care delivery and empowers the Life Sciences research field.

Get additional information at 2020onsite.com. To learn more about 2020 On-site’s clinical trials capabilities, please visit 2020onsite.com/en/clinicalprograms or email lifesciences@2020onsite.com.

