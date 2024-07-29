20% of Graduating Teachers Use GoReact

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoReact is excited to announce a significant milestone in the field of education technology: 20% of graduating teachers in the U.S.1 have utilized GoReact during their teacher preparation programs. This widespread adoption underscores GoReact’s role in enhancing teacher training and improving educational outcomes.





“We are thrilled that so many new educators are using GoReact in their training programs,” said Ken Meyers, CEO of GoReact. “Our platform is designed to make a meaningful impact on the teaching profession by providing aspiring teachers with the tools and feedback they need to become the high-quality educators our country needs.”

Enhancing Teacher Preparation With Video Feedback

GoReact allows teacher candidates to record and review their teaching sessions, receive timely feedback from their mentors, and engage in self-reflection. This hands-on approach to learning helps future teachers develop essential skills and gain confidence in their teaching abilities.

“GoReact has created a space for our students to really learn how to reflect in strong ways—more sophisticated ways,” said Dr. Christina Tschida, Professor at Appalachian State University.

“Our goal is to support teacher preparation programs by offering a robust platform that facilitates skill development and reflective practice,” said Hyrum Denney, Vice President of Product at GoReact. “The feedback we’ve received from both educators and students has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re proud to contribute to the professional growth of so many new teachers.”

A Commitment to Excellence in Education

GoReact’s dedication to improving teacher training is reflected in its continuous innovation and user-centered design. By leveraging technology to streamline feedback processes and enhance learning experiences, GoReact empowers educators to focus on what truly matters – teaching and learning.

“Feedback is a very important part of the education process … and GoReact was a great tool to help with feedback. As a student, I was able to see myself, reflect on what I saw and give myself feedback, and then observe the feedback from the instructor and compare what they saw versus what I saw, which helped me improve,“ said a former student from Southern Illinois University.

AI-Enhanced Learning

Earlier this year, GoReact introduced a powerful new AI Assistant, designed to further enhance skill development and streamline feedback processes. The AI Assistant provides instant insights through AI-generated feedback on recorded teaching demonstrations, allowing teacher candidates to self-reflect and educators to spend more time on personalized instruction.

Looking Ahead

With a growing number of teacher preparation programs integrating GoReact into their curriculum, the platform is poised to continue making a significant impact on the education sector. GoReact is now being used in school districts across the country to support teachers in continuing to build their teaching skills. GoReact remains committed to supporting educators and fostering a dynamic learning environment for both teachers and students.

For more information about GoReact and its features, visit www.GoReact.com or watch a free, on-demand webinar about how GoReact is used in teacher education.

About GoReact

GoReact simplifies skills-based learning by providing more chances to practice, reflect and evaluate progress using the power of video. With personalized feedback and AI-enabled tools, GoReact promotes continuous learning that transforms potential into mastery. Academic institutions and companies worldwide use GoReact to enable skill development to happen anytime, anywhere. See how GoReact helps all learners build skills for a brighter future at www.GoReact.com.

1U.S. Department of Education. (n.d.). Title II Higher Education Act. https://title2.ed.gov/Public/Home.aspx

