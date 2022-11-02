1Kosmos Names Jilbert Washten CFO

Former CFO of Attivo Networks acquired by SentinelOne Joins Digital Identity and Passwordless Leader

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has appointed Jilbert Washten as the company’s first CFO. He Joins 1Kosmos from Attivo Networks following its acquisition by SentinelOne earlier this year.

“Jilbert has been the finance leader for some of the most successful cyber security startups over the past decade including Attivo Networks and Cloudmark,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “1Kosmos is growing rapidly to meet accelerating demand for our passwordless and identity verification solutions. Jilbert will play a central role in helping us establish the financial controls and systems to help scale and take advantage of this significant market opportunity.”

Jilbert joins 1Kosmos from Attivo Networks, a provider of identity threat detection and response software that was acquired by SentinelOne in May of this year, where he helped the company manage a period of rapid growth and successful exit. He previously served as CFO of Ascentis, a provider of human capital management software that was acquired by Summit Partners, and managed all finance, accounting, human resources, and legal functions. He also served as Vice President of Finance and Accounting for messaging security software vendor Cloudmark, which was acquired by Proofpoint.

“The demise of passwords is inevitable, but they can’t be replaced until organizations have a reliable mechanism to on-board and identity-proof their workforce, partners and customers,” said Jilbert Washten. “1Kosmos has developed the most advanced and user-friendly platform for unifying identity-verification with passwordless and multi-factor authentication. The identity management market is entering a major growth phase and we are in position to capture a large share of it.”

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Marc Gendron



Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos



617.877.7480



marc@mgpr.net